Fable Arts are abilities of weapon components in Lies of P, with attacking variants capable of inflicting high damage on opponents. The abilities of each crafted weapon vary, and they are bifurcated into blades and handles, which are typically altered after customization. Lies of P contains 27 Fable Arts in the attacking category.
To assist readers in perusing through options, this article will list every Fable Art in Lies of P.
Every Attack Fable Art in Lies of P
Normal Weapon
Acidic Explosion
Slash downwards to damage enemies. The nearby area gets covered with acid.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Carcass Crystal Axe Blade
- Fable Slots: 3
Acid Slash
Jump and perform a slash attack to inflict acid damage on enemies.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Acid Great Curved Sword Blade
- Fable Slots: 3
Condensing Slash
Perform numerous slashes on every enemy on the front.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Circular Electric Chainsaw Blade
- Fable Slots: 3
Flamestrike
Take a step forward and slash downwards. Impose Fire damage upon contact.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Exploding Pickaxe Blade
- Fable Slots: 3
Furious Forward Stab
Stab enemies on the front and perform a finishing takedown.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Pistol Rock Drill Handle
- Fable Slots: 1
Furious Slash
Slash multiple times, staggering the enemy in the front.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Bramble Curved Sword Handle, Master Chef's Knife Handle
- Fable Slots: 1
Furious Spinning Slash
Spins and takes down every enemy in close range.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Military Shovel Blade
- Fable Slots: 1
Killer Attack
Swings the blade in the front, then incapacitates the enemy with massive damage.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Live Puppet's Axe Blade, Spear of Honor Blade
- Fable Slots: 2
Link Retreating Slash
Inflict damage to the enemy on the front and quickly hop back.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Dancer's Curved Sword Blade
- Fable Slots: 2
Link Slash
Performs a slash on the enemy on the front.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Cursed Knight's Halberd Blade
- Fable Slots: 1
Patient Slash
Unleashes attack after charging over a wide range.
- Component Type: Both
- Component: Fire Axe Blade, Booster Glaive Handle
- Fable Slots: 2
Patient Smash
Charges and inflicts a single powerful hit in Lies of P.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Big Pipe Wrench Head, Holy Sword of the Ark
- Fable Slots: 1
Payback Stab
Perform a powerful stab instantly after guarding.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Blind Man's Double-Sided Spear Handle
- Fable Slots: 2
Payback Swing
Perform a mighty swing directly after defending.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Big Pipe Wrench Handle
- Fable Slots: 2
Quick Stab
Rush forward and perform a stab.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Big Pipe Wrench Handle
- Fable Slots: 2
Retreating Stab
Stab the enemy once and fall back.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Salamander Dagger Handle
- Fable Slots: 2
Rush Smash
Jump towards the enemy and slash downwards.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Electric Coil Stick Handle
- Fable Slots: 3
Rush Swing
Take a step forward and swing at a wide range.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Spear of Honor Handle
- Fable Slots: 2
Single Slash
Charge and perform a powerful slash.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Spear of Honor Handle
- Fable Slots: 2
Single Stab
Charge and perform a slash inflicting pierce effect.
- Component Type: Both
- Component: City Longspear Blade, Acidic Crystal Spear Handle
- Fable Slots: 3
Thunderstrike
Perform a slash dealing lightning and Electric damage simultaneously to the nearby enemies.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Coil Mjolnir Head
- Fable Slots: 3
Special Weapon
Ergo Release
Deal huge damage in exchange for Ergo.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Noblesse Oblige
- Fable Slots: 3
Furious Golden Hits
Swinging the blade will attack and guard at the same time.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Golden Lie
- Fable Slots: 3
Link Rush Stab
Take a step and perform a stabbing attack.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Trident of the Covenant
- Fable Slots: 2
Link Slash
Slashes the enemy on the front.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Proof of Humanity
- Fable Slots: 1
Quick Upward Slash
Perform a fast slash towards the top.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Puppet Ripper
- Fable Slots: 3
Seven Explosions
Slash the blade downwards and cause explosion damage to the nearby enemies in Lies of P.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Seven-Coil Spring Sword
- Fable Slots: 3
Single Stab
Charge and perform a piercing attack.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Etiquette
- Fable Slots: 3
Storm Attack
Perform three attacks successively.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Golden Lie
- Fable Slots: N/A
Storm Slash
Perform a slash attack on an enemy continuously.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Frozen Feast
- Fable Slots: 3
Storm Spinning Slash
Spin around and perform multiple attacks over a medium range in Lies of P.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Puppet Ripper
- Fable Slots: 3
Wandering Moon
Toss the weapon which deals damage and falls back like a boomerang.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Uroboro's Eye
- Fable Slots: 2
Wind of Swords
Deal area damage to the enemies on the front.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Two Dragons Sword
- Fable Slots: 2
This sums up the list of every Attack Fable Art in Lies of P.