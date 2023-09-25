Fable Arts are abilities of weapon components in Lies of P, with attacking variants capable of inflicting high damage on opponents. The abilities of each crafted weapon vary, and they are bifurcated into blades and handles, which are typically altered after customization. Lies of P contains 27 Fable Arts in the attacking category.

To assist readers in perusing through options, this article will list every Fable Art in Lies of P.

Every Attack Fable Art in Lies of P

Normal Weapon

Expand Tweet

Acidic Explosion

Slash downwards to damage enemies. The nearby area gets covered with acid.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Carcass Crystal Axe Blade

Carcass Crystal Axe Blade Fable Slots: 3

Acid Slash

Jump and perform a slash attack to inflict acid damage on enemies.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Acid Great Curved Sword Blade

Acid Great Curved Sword Blade Fable Slots: 3

Condensing Slash

Perform numerous slashes on every enemy on the front.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Circular Electric Chainsaw Blade

Circular Electric Chainsaw Blade Fable Slots: 3

Flamestrike

Take a step forward and slash downwards. Impose Fire damage upon contact.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Exploding Pickaxe Blade

Exploding Pickaxe Blade Fable Slots: 3

Furious Forward Stab

Stab enemies on the front and perform a finishing takedown.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Pistol Rock Drill Handle

Pistol Rock Drill Handle Fable Slots: 1

Furious Slash

Slash multiple times, staggering the enemy in the front.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Bramble Curved Sword Handle, Master Chef's Knife Handle

Bramble Curved Sword Handle, Master Chef's Knife Handle Fable Slots: 1

Furious Spinning Slash

Spins and takes down every enemy in close range.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Military Shovel Blade

Military Shovel Blade Fable Slots: 1

Killer Attack

Swings the blade in the front, then incapacitates the enemy with massive damage.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Live Puppet's Axe Blade, Spear of Honor Blade

Live Puppet's Axe Blade, Spear of Honor Blade Fable Slots: 2

Link Retreating Slash

Inflict damage to the enemy on the front and quickly hop back.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Dancer's Curved Sword Blade

Dancer's Curved Sword Blade Fable Slots: 2

Link Slash

Performs a slash on the enemy on the front.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Cursed Knight's Halberd Blade

Cursed Knight's Halberd Blade Fable Slots: 1

Patient Slash

Unleashes attack after charging over a wide range.

Component Type: Both

Both Component: Fire Axe Blade, Booster Glaive Handle

Fire Axe Blade, Booster Glaive Handle Fable Slots: 2

Patient Smash

Expand Tweet

Charges and inflicts a single powerful hit in Lies of P.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Big Pipe Wrench Head, Holy Sword of the Ark

Big Pipe Wrench Head, Holy Sword of the Ark Fable Slots: 1

Payback Stab

Perform a powerful stab instantly after guarding.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Blind Man's Double-Sided Spear Handle

Blind Man's Double-Sided Spear Handle Fable Slots: 2

Payback Swing

Perform a mighty swing directly after defending.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Big Pipe Wrench Handle

Big Pipe Wrench Handle Fable Slots: 2

Quick Stab

Rush forward and perform a stab.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Big Pipe Wrench Handle

Big Pipe Wrench Handle Fable Slots: 2

Retreating Stab

Stab the enemy once and fall back.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Salamander Dagger Handle

Salamander Dagger Handle Fable Slots: 2

Rush Smash

Jump towards the enemy and slash downwards.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Electric Coil Stick Handle

Electric Coil Stick Handle Fable Slots: 3

Rush Swing

Take a step forward and swing at a wide range.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Spear of Honor Handle

Spear of Honor Handle Fable Slots: 2

Single Slash

Charge and perform a powerful slash.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Spear of Honor Handle

Spear of Honor Handle Fable Slots: 2

Single Stab

Charge and perform a slash inflicting pierce effect.

Component Type: Both

Both Component: City Longspear Blade, Acidic Crystal Spear Handle

City Longspear Blade, Acidic Crystal Spear Handle Fable Slots: 3

Thunderstrike

Perform a slash dealing lightning and Electric damage simultaneously to the nearby enemies.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Coil Mjolnir Head

Coil Mjolnir Head Fable Slots: 3

Special Weapon

Expand Tweet

Ergo Release

Deal huge damage in exchange for Ergo.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige Fable Slots: 3

Furious Golden Hits

Swinging the blade will attack and guard at the same time.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Golden Lie

Golden Lie Fable Slots: 3

Link Rush Stab

Take a step and perform a stabbing attack.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Trident of the Covenant

Trident of the Covenant Fable Slots: 2

Link Slash

Slashes the enemy on the front.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Proof of Humanity

Proof of Humanity Fable Slots: 1

Quick Upward Slash

Perform a fast slash towards the top.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Puppet Ripper

Puppet Ripper Fable Slots: 3

Seven Explosions

Slash the blade downwards and cause explosion damage to the nearby enemies in Lies of P.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Seven-Coil Spring Sword

Seven-Coil Spring Sword Fable Slots: 3

Single Stab

Charge and perform a piercing attack.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Etiquette

Etiquette Fable Slots: 3

Storm Attack

Perform three attacks successively.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Golden Lie

Golden Lie Fable Slots: N/A

Storm Slash

Perform a slash attack on an enemy continuously.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Frozen Feast

Frozen Feast Fable Slots: 3

Storm Spinning Slash

Spin around and perform multiple attacks over a medium range in Lies of P.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Puppet Ripper

Puppet Ripper Fable Slots: 3

Wandering Moon

Toss the weapon which deals damage and falls back like a boomerang.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Uroboro's Eye

Uroboro's Eye Fable Slots: 2

Wind of Swords

Deal area damage to the enemies on the front.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Two Dragons Sword

Two Dragons Sword Fable Slots: 2

This sums up the list of every Attack Fable Art in Lies of P.