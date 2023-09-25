Esports & Gaming

Lies of P: All Attack Fable Arts

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Sep 25, 2023 17:51 GMT
Every Attack Fable Art in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Fable Arts are abilities of weapon components in Lies of P, with attacking variants capable of inflicting high damage on opponents. The abilities of each crafted weapon vary, and they are bifurcated into blades and handles, which are typically altered after customization. Lies of P contains 27 Fable Arts in the attacking category.

To assist readers in perusing through options, this article will list every Fable Art in Lies of P.

Every Attack Fable Art in Lies of P

Normal Weapon

Acidic Explosion

Slash downwards to damage enemies. The nearby area gets covered with acid.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Carcass Crystal Axe Blade
  • Fable Slots: 3

Acid Slash

Jump and perform a slash attack to inflict acid damage on enemies.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Acid Great Curved Sword Blade
  • Fable Slots: 3

Condensing Slash

Perform numerous slashes on every enemy on the front.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Circular Electric Chainsaw Blade
  • Fable Slots: 3

Flamestrike

Take a step forward and slash downwards. Impose Fire damage upon contact.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Exploding Pickaxe Blade
  • Fable Slots: 3

Furious Forward Stab

Stab enemies on the front and perform a finishing takedown.

  • Component Type: Handle
  • Component: Pistol Rock Drill Handle
  • Fable Slots: 1

Furious Slash

Slash multiple times, staggering the enemy in the front.

  • Component Type: Handle
  • Component: Bramble Curved Sword Handle, Master Chef's Knife Handle
  • Fable Slots: 1

Furious Spinning Slash

Spins and takes down every enemy in close range.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Military Shovel Blade
  • Fable Slots: 1

Killer Attack

Swings the blade in the front, then incapacitates the enemy with massive damage.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Live Puppet's Axe Blade, Spear of Honor Blade
  • Fable Slots: 2

Link Retreating Slash

Inflict damage to the enemy on the front and quickly hop back.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Dancer's Curved Sword Blade
  • Fable Slots: 2

Link Slash

Performs a slash on the enemy on the front.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Cursed Knight's Halberd Blade
  • Fable Slots: 1

Patient Slash

Unleashes attack after charging over a wide range.

  • Component Type: Both
  • Component: Fire Axe Blade, Booster Glaive Handle
  • Fable Slots: 2

Patient Smash

Charges and inflicts a single powerful hit in Lies of P.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Big Pipe Wrench Head, Holy Sword of the Ark
  • Fable Slots: 1

Payback Stab

Perform a powerful stab instantly after guarding.

  • Component Type: Handle
  • Component: Blind Man's Double-Sided Spear Handle
  • Fable Slots: 2

Payback Swing

Perform a mighty swing directly after defending.

  • Component Type: Handle
  • Component: Big Pipe Wrench Handle
  • Fable Slots: 2

Quick Stab

Rush forward and perform a stab.

  • Component Type: Handle
  • Component: Big Pipe Wrench Handle
  • Fable Slots: 2

Retreating Stab

Stab the enemy once and fall back.

  • Component Type: Handle
  • Component: Salamander Dagger Handle
  • Fable Slots: 2

Rush Smash

Jump towards the enemy and slash downwards.

  • Component Type: Handle
  • Component: Electric Coil Stick Handle
  • Fable Slots: 3

Rush Swing

Take a step forward and swing at a wide range.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Spear of Honor Handle
  • Fable Slots: 2

Single Slash

Charge and perform a powerful slash.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Spear of Honor Handle
  • Fable Slots: 2

Single Stab

Charge and perform a slash inflicting pierce effect.

  • Component Type: Both
  • Component: City Longspear Blade, Acidic Crystal Spear Handle
  • Fable Slots: 3

Thunderstrike

Perform a slash dealing lightning and Electric damage simultaneously to the nearby enemies.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Coil Mjolnir Head
  • Fable Slots: 3

Special Weapon

Ergo Release

Deal huge damage in exchange for Ergo.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Noblesse Oblige
  • Fable Slots: 3

Furious Golden Hits

Swinging the blade will attack and guard at the same time.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Golden Lie
  • Fable Slots: 3

Link Rush Stab

Take a step and perform a stabbing attack.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Trident of the Covenant
  • Fable Slots: 2

Link Slash

Slashes the enemy on the front.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Proof of Humanity
  • Fable Slots: 1

Quick Upward Slash

Perform a fast slash towards the top.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Puppet Ripper
  • Fable Slots: 3

Seven Explosions

Slash the blade downwards and cause explosion damage to the nearby enemies in Lies of P.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Seven-Coil Spring Sword
  • Fable Slots: 3

Single Stab

Charge and perform a piercing attack.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Etiquette
  • Fable Slots: 3

Storm Attack

Perform three attacks successively.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Golden Lie
  • Fable Slots: N/A

Storm Slash

Perform a slash attack on an enemy continuously.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Frozen Feast
  • Fable Slots: 3

Storm Spinning Slash

Spin around and perform multiple attacks over a medium range in Lies of P.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Puppet Ripper
  • Fable Slots: 3

Wandering Moon

Toss the weapon which deals damage and falls back like a boomerang.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Uroboro's Eye
  • Fable Slots: 2

Wind of Swords

Deal area damage to the enemies on the front.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Two Dragons Sword
  • Fable Slots: 2

This sums up the list of every Attack Fable Art in Lies of P.

