Lies of P: All Legion Arms and their modifications

Legion Arms are prosthetic components in Lies of P that can perform powerful moves and deal an incredible amount of damage. Similar to Spirit Emblem in Sekiro, the tool uses a limited consumable ability that can be replenished by resting in a Stargazer. Furthermore, Legion Magazine can also be used to refill a small amount during combat.

This article will cover every Legion Arm in Lies of P, along with their modifications.

8 Legion Arms can be found in Lies of P

1) Aegis

Aegis blocks incoming attacks and negates damage heavily. It can be used to deal heavy damage in melee range.

Statistics

Physical Attack: 197

Weight: 12.4

Modifications

Level 1: Guard Attack

Attack simultaneously while guarding.

Level 2: Guard Parry

Parry by activating Fable. This only works if a Fable bar is full.

Level 3: Counter Charge

Hold the Guard Counter to initiate an even more powerful attack.

2) Deus Ex Machina

Deus Ex Machina is a Legion Arm that can deploy a motion-sensing landmine. Enemies stepping on the mines will be heavily damaged and staggered for a short period.

Stats

Physical Attack: 211

Weight: 11

Modifications

Level 1: High-Performance Cell

Extends the detection time.

Level 2: Expand Magazine

Increase the limit for magazine installations.

Level 3: Enhance Landmine

Expands the detection and explosion range, causing more damage.

3) Falcon Eyes

Falcon Eyes shoots shells that are capable of piercing armor. It is best suited for long-ranged combat, making it the perfect choice for clearing hostile areas without being noticed.

Stats

Physical Attack: 188

Weight: 10.8

Modifications

Level 1: New Material Gunpowder

Maximizes the range of explosion.

Level 2: Quick Reload

The cock up time is lowered.

Level 3: Emergency Shot

A shot can be fired during dodge.

4) Flamberge

Flamberge is a Legion Arm that projects and throws a flame of fire. It is efficient for dealing AoE (Area of Effect) damage in close quarters.

Stats

Physical Attack: 81

Weight: 8.2

Modifications

Level 1: Wave of Fire

Extends the fire spread and range.

Level 2: Strengthen Combustion

Increases fire damage according to the duration.

Level 3: Flame Explosion

Fire begins to explode upon non-stop attack.

5) Fulminis

Fulminis can gather bolts of electrical charge and shoot a powerful bolt. It is slightly ineffective at longer ranges but fatal at melee distance.

Stats

Physical Attack: 303

Weight: 7.9

Modifications

Level 1: Movable Charge

Grants movement while charging.

Level 2: Leakage Current

Sparks appear that damage nearby puppets during charge. Increases the power of the electric bolt.

Level 3: Overcharge

Maximizes the charging level.

6) Left Arm of Steel

The Left Arm of Steel is the default prosthetic component that deals high damage at melee range. It can stack up even more damage while charging the punch.

Stats

Physical Attack: 205

Weight: 6.5

Modifications

None

7) Pandemonium

Pandemonium is a Legion Arm in Lies of P that shoots acids to the ground. Enemies walking on it will take damage over time. It is perfect for clearing areas with multiple puppets.

Stats

Acid Attack: 89

Weight: 10.7

Modifications

Change Direction

The direction can be changed by activating Fable.

Acid Charge

Charging extends the attack range.

Polymerization Explosion

Acid begins to explode after some time.

8) Puppet String

Puppet String shoots a wire that pulls enemies towards Pinnochio. It can be used to stagger enemies and damage them with a pool of attacks in Lies of P.

Stats

Acid Attack: 119

Weight: 8.5

Modifications

Trace

Holding the trigger button will begin to trace puppets.

Dodge

Dodge immediately after hitting an enemy.

Attack Link

Pulling an enemy will begin link attacks to deal extra damage.

This concludes the list of every Legion Arm in Lies of P.