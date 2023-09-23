Lies of P: All Legion Arms and their modifications

Legion Arms are prosthetic components in Lies of P that can perform powerful moves and deal an incredible amount of damage. Similar to Spirit Emblem in Sekiro, the tool uses a limited consumable ability that can be replenished by resting in a Stargazer. Furthermore, Legion Magazine can also be used to refill a small amount during combat.
This article will cover every Legion Arm in Lies of P, along with their modifications.
8 Legion Arms can be found in Lies of P
1) Aegis
Aegis blocks incoming attacks and negates damage heavily. It can be used to deal heavy damage in melee range.
Statistics
- Physical Attack: 197
- Weight: 12.4
Modifications
Level 1: Guard Attack
Attack simultaneously while guarding.
Level 2: Guard Parry
Parry by activating Fable. This only works if a Fable bar is full.
Level 3: Counter Charge
Hold the Guard Counter to initiate an even more powerful attack.
2) Deus Ex Machina
Deus Ex Machina is a Legion Arm that can deploy a motion-sensing landmine. Enemies stepping on the mines will be heavily damaged and staggered for a short period.
Stats
- Physical Attack: 211
- Weight: 11
Modifications
Level 1: High-Performance Cell
Extends the detection time.
Level 2: Expand Magazine
Increase the limit for magazine installations.
Level 3: Enhance Landmine
Expands the detection and explosion range, causing more damage.
3) Falcon Eyes
Falcon Eyes shoots shells that are capable of piercing armor. It is best suited for long-ranged combat, making it the perfect choice for clearing hostile areas without being noticed.
Stats
- Physical Attack: 188
- Weight: 10.8
Modifications
Level 1: New Material Gunpowder
Maximizes the range of explosion.
Level 2: Quick Reload
The cock up time is lowered.
Level 3: Emergency Shot
A shot can be fired during dodge.
4) Flamberge
Flamberge is a Legion Arm that projects and throws a flame of fire. It is efficient for dealing AoE (Area of Effect) damage in close quarters.
Stats
- Physical Attack: 81
- Weight: 8.2
Modifications
Level 1: Wave of Fire
Extends the fire spread and range.
Level 2: Strengthen Combustion
Increases fire damage according to the duration.
Level 3: Flame Explosion
Fire begins to explode upon non-stop attack.
5) Fulminis
Fulminis can gather bolts of electrical charge and shoot a powerful bolt. It is slightly ineffective at longer ranges but fatal at melee distance.
Stats
- Physical Attack: 303
- Weight: 7.9
Modifications
Level 1: Movable Charge
Grants movement while charging.
Level 2: Leakage Current
Sparks appear that damage nearby puppets during charge. Increases the power of the electric bolt.
Level 3: Overcharge
Maximizes the charging level.
6) Left Arm of Steel
The Left Arm of Steel is the default prosthetic component that deals high damage at melee range. It can stack up even more damage while charging the punch.
Stats
- Physical Attack: 205
- Weight: 6.5
Modifications
None
7) Pandemonium
Pandemonium is a Legion Arm in Lies of P that shoots acids to the ground. Enemies walking on it will take damage over time. It is perfect for clearing areas with multiple puppets.
Stats
- Acid Attack: 89
- Weight: 10.7
Modifications
Change Direction
The direction can be changed by activating Fable.
Acid Charge
Charging extends the attack range.
Polymerization Explosion
Acid begins to explode after some time.
8) Puppet String
Puppet String shoots a wire that pulls enemies towards Pinnochio. It can be used to stagger enemies and damage them with a pool of attacks in Lies of P.
Stats
- Acid Attack: 119
- Weight: 8.5
Modifications
Trace
Holding the trigger button will begin to trace puppets.
Dodge
Dodge immediately after hitting an enemy.
Attack Link
Pulling an enemy will begin link attacks to deal extra damage.
This concludes the list of every Legion Arm in Lies of P.