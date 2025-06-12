Lies of P: All phone riddle solutions

In Lies of P, phone riddles show up every now and then during your journey. When you answer a ringing phone, you’ll hear a strange voice that gives you a riddle to solve. If you answer correctly, you get a Trinity Key. These are used to unlock Trinity Doors, which contain useful gear and items.
Here's a list of all five phone riddles and their correct answers in Lies of P.
Note: This article is a work in progress; more details will be added later.
All phone riddle solutions in Lies of P
1) Chapter 2: Krat City Hall Courtyard
After unlocking the Krat City Hall Courtyard Stargazer, make your way toward the Workshop Union bridge. But don’t cross it yet. Instead, veer right — there’s a small path where you’ll hear the first phone ringing. That’s Arlecchino’s first challenge.
Riddle:
"By morning, it walks on feet numbering four. At mid-day just two, no less and no more. It walks on three feet when the evening arrives."
Answer: Human
2) Chapter 5: Malum District
From the Malum District Stargazer, walk forward into the Red Lobster Inn. Head left, then out the back of the building. Follow the main path until you find a wooden flaming symbol in the courtyard. Move past it, turn left, and go up the ladder; you'll find a phone right at the top.
Riddle:
"I stand tall and proud when I'm young and bold. But I'm short and humble once I've gotten old. What am I?"
Answer: Candle
3) Chapter 7: Grand Exhibition Gallery
After clearing out the blade robot that busts through the gate in the Grand Exhibition, keep moving until you hear a phone ringing in the hallway. Pick it up.
Riddle:
"What cannot be used before it breaks?"
Answer: Egg
There's a twist, though — you won’t get a key straight away from this riddle. Instead, you’ll be handed a hint item. From there, go down the stairs, and in the next room you’ll find two statues. One’s off. Interact with the mismatched statue twice to trigger a hidden door. Open it to grab Trinity Key #3.
4) Chapter 9: Krat Central Station Street
From the Krat Central Station Street Stargazer, head forward and left, then take a left again — you'll find a phone tucked away in an alcove, marked by a glowing bulb.
Riddle:
"This blue flower has many ways to take root. But only on one man does it ever bear fruit."
Answer: Ergo
5) Chapter 10: Relic of Trismegistus Entrance
As you’re nearing the end of the Relic of Trismegistus section for phone riddles, keep an eye out for a phone on the cliff above the boss entrance. It’s easy to spot, so you likely won’t miss it.
Prompt (not a riddle this time):
"Is Geppetto’s creation a killer? CONFESS!"
Answer: Yes
Both answers work, but “Yes” is the one you should go for. You’ll get the King of Riddles’ Surprise Box from this — open it via your Collectibles tab to claim The Chosen One’s Trinity Key.
That's all for now on the phone riddle solution in Lies of P.
