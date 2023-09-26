Lies of P: All Utility Fable Arts

Lies of P contains a variety of Fable Arts that define the characteristics of Blades and Handles. While each Fable Art is unique, most are attached to multiple components. A further distinctive feature of the Utility Fable Arts is their focus on improving both the attacking and defending abilities of weapons and characters simultaneously.

There are 11 Fable Arts in Lies of P's Utility category, which will be described in this article.

Every Utility Fable Art in Lies of P

Normal weapons

Alter

Enlarges the size of the weapon blade and increases the attack power.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Military Shovel Handle

Military Shovel Handle Fable Slots: 1

Bell of Provocation

Mock the nearby enemies and boost the attack power of everyone.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: Clock Sword Handle

Clock Sword Handle Fable Slots: 1

Concentrate

Briefly enhances attack power by a huge margin.

Component Type: Handle

Handle Component: City Longspear Handle, Puppet's Saber Handle

City Longspear Handle, Puppet's Saber Handle Fable Slots: 1

Conserve Energy

Reduces the Stamina consumption of the character.

Component Type: Both

Both Component: Master Chef's Knife Blade, Carcass Crystal Axe Handle, Exploding Pickaxe Handle

Master Chef's Knife Blade, Carcass Crystal Axe Handle, Exploding Pickaxe Handle Fable Slots: 1

Generate

Raises the attacking potential of Electric Blitz.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Military Shovel Blade

Military Shovel Blade Fable Slots: 2

Grind

Heavily boosts the chances of getting Critical blows.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Pistol Rock Drill Blade, Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Blade

Pistol Rock Drill Blade, Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Blade Fable Slots: 1

Ignite

The Fire Attack damage greatly increases.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Salamander Dagger Blade

Salamander Dagger Blade Fable Slots: 2

Radiate

Hugely increases the attacking damage of Acid.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Acidic Crystal Spear Blade

Acidic Crystal Spear Blade Fable Slots: 2

Strike Chance

Increases the attack damage for a single time.

Component Type: Blade

Blade Component: Krat Police Baton Handle

Krat Police Baton Handle Fable Slots: 1

Special weapon

Alter

Broadens the size of the blade and provides an attack power boost.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Holy Sword of the Ark

Holy Sword of the Ark Fable Slots: 1

Grind

Maximizes the chances of landing Critical shots.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Proof of Humanity

Proof of Humanity Fable Slots: 1

Liberate

Throw the weapon and receive an Attack speed buff.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Frozen Feast

Frozen Feast Fable Slots: 1

Storm Notice

Halts the attack temporarily, then rapidly increases the speed and damage.

Component Type: Weapon

Weapon Component: Uroboro's Eye

Uroboro's Eye Fable Slots: 2

This concludes the list of every Utility Fable Art in Lies of P. The RPG phenomenon from Neowiz Games can be downloaded and played on PC (through Steam and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.