Lies of P: All Utility Fable Arts

Lies of P contains a variety of Fable Arts that define the characteristics of Blades and Handles. While each Fable Art is unique, most are attached to multiple components. A further distinctive feature of the Utility Fable Arts is their focus on improving both the attacking and defending abilities of weapons and characters simultaneously.
There are 11 Fable Arts in Lies of P's Utility category, which will be described in this article.
Every Utility Fable Art in Lies of P
Normal weapons
Alter
Enlarges the size of the weapon blade and increases the attack power.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Military Shovel Handle
- Fable Slots: 1
Bell of Provocation
Mock the nearby enemies and boost the attack power of everyone.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: Clock Sword Handle
- Fable Slots: 1
Concentrate
Briefly enhances attack power by a huge margin.
- Component Type: Handle
- Component: City Longspear Handle, Puppet's Saber Handle
- Fable Slots: 1
Conserve Energy
Reduces the Stamina consumption of the character.
- Component Type: Both
- Component: Master Chef's Knife Blade, Carcass Crystal Axe Handle, Exploding Pickaxe Handle
- Fable Slots: 1
Generate
Raises the attacking potential of Electric Blitz.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Military Shovel Blade
- Fable Slots: 2
Grind
Heavily boosts the chances of getting Critical blows.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Pistol Rock Drill Blade, Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Blade
- Fable Slots: 1
Ignite
The Fire Attack damage greatly increases.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Salamander Dagger Blade
- Fable Slots: 2
Radiate
Hugely increases the attacking damage of Acid.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Acidic Crystal Spear Blade
- Fable Slots: 2
Strike Chance
Increases the attack damage for a single time.
- Component Type: Blade
- Component: Krat Police Baton Handle
- Fable Slots: 1
Special weapon
Alter
Broadens the size of the blade and provides an attack power boost.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Holy Sword of the Ark
- Fable Slots: 1
Grind
Maximizes the chances of landing Critical shots.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Proof of Humanity
- Fable Slots: 1
Liberate
Throw the weapon and receive an Attack speed buff.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Frozen Feast
- Fable Slots: 1
Storm Notice
Halts the attack temporarily, then rapidly increases the speed and damage.
- Component Type: Weapon
- Component: Uroboro's Eye
- Fable Slots: 2
This concludes the list of every Utility Fable Art in Lies of P. The RPG phenomenon from Neowiz Games can be downloaded and played on PC (through Steam and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.