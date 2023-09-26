Esports & Gaming

Lies of P: All Utility Fable Arts

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Sep 26, 2023 17:17 GMT
Every Utility Fable Art in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)
Every Utility Fable Art in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

Lies of P contains a variety of Fable Arts that define the characteristics of Blades and Handles. While each Fable Art is unique, most are attached to multiple components. A further distinctive feature of the Utility Fable Arts is their focus on improving both the attacking and defending abilities of weapons and characters simultaneously.

There are 11 Fable Arts in Lies of P's Utility category, which will be described in this article.

Every Utility Fable Art in Lies of P

Normal weapons

Alter

Enlarges the size of the weapon blade and increases the attack power.

  • Component Type: Handle
  • Component: Military Shovel Handle
  • Fable Slots: 1

Bell of Provocation

Mock the nearby enemies and boost the attack power of everyone.

  • Component Type: Handle
  • Component: Clock Sword Handle
  • Fable Slots: 1

Concentrate

Briefly enhances attack power by a huge margin.

  • Component Type: Handle
  • Component: City Longspear Handle, Puppet's Saber Handle
  • Fable Slots: 1

Conserve Energy

Reduces the Stamina consumption of the character.

  • Component Type: Both
  • Component: Master Chef's Knife Blade, Carcass Crystal Axe Handle, Exploding Pickaxe Handle
  • Fable Slots: 1

Generate

Raises the attacking potential of Electric Blitz.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Military Shovel Blade
  • Fable Slots: 2

Grind

Heavily boosts the chances of getting Critical blows.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Pistol Rock Drill Blade, Tyrant Murderer's Dagger Blade
  • Fable Slots: 1

Ignite

The Fire Attack damage greatly increases.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Salamander Dagger Blade
  • Fable Slots: 2

Radiate

Hugely increases the attacking damage of Acid.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Acidic Crystal Spear Blade
  • Fable Slots: 2

Strike Chance

Increases the attack damage for a single time.

  • Component Type: Blade
  • Component: Krat Police Baton Handle
  • Fable Slots: 1

Special weapon

Alter

Broadens the size of the blade and provides an attack power boost.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Holy Sword of the Ark
  • Fable Slots: 1

Grind

Maximizes the chances of landing Critical shots.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Proof of Humanity
  • Fable Slots: 1

Liberate

Throw the weapon and receive an Attack speed buff.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Frozen Feast
  • Fable Slots: 1

Storm Notice

Halts the attack temporarily, then rapidly increases the speed and damage.

  • Component Type: Weapon
  • Component: Uroboro's Eye
  • Fable Slots: 2

This concludes the list of every Utility Fable Art in Lies of P. The RPG phenomenon from Neowiz Games can be downloaded and played on PC (through Steam and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...