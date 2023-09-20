Lies of P Big Pipe Wrench Head location, how to get, and more

The use of weapons in Lies of P is a basic mechanic. The main character, Pinocchio, can find sabers, swords, or axes all over the map and as a reward after defeating certain enemies. He can also buy some of them, while others can be customized thanks to their interchangeable parts. One of the rarest and most useful among them is the Big Pipe Wrench.

The Big Pipe Wrench is capable of inflicting great damage on your enemies. Combining its parts with others can add extra points to your character's stats. The part called the Head (which corresponds to the Blade in most weapons) is difficult to find without a guide.

Where and how to get Big Pipe Wrench Head in Lies of P

Although the Big Pipe Wrench is not part of a side quest or a reward for killing another character, finding its location in Lies of P is not easy. The weapon is in a chest, but getting to it requires you to defeat one of the game's bosses.

First, direct your character to the Venigni Works. There, you'll find the King's Flame Fucoco, one of the most difficult enemies to defeat in Lies of P. You'll be able to defeat him with agile movement and hurting him in moments of weakness. You can also use the nearby blue altar to summon help.

Once you have finished the confrontation with King's Flame Fucoco, you will have to proceed to a mine where you will find some normal NPCs. Kill all the enemies on your way and enter a cave. There, you will find a kind of rustic bridge that you have to cross.

On the other side is a wooden ladder. Climb it, and on the right side, you will see a chest. Open it, and you will find the Big Pipe Wrench Head and its handle.

How to upgrade the Big Pipe Wrench Head

Upgrading weapons is very important in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

To upgrade the Big Pipe Wrench Head, you can combine it with other weapon parts, as well as use Ergo and different types of Moonstones. See this table for more information:

Level Upgrade Required materials +1 +10 Physical ATK 200 Ergo x1 Hidden Moonstone +2 +8 Physical ATK 230 Ergo x2 Hidden Moonstone +3 +8 Physical ATK 260 Ergo x4 Hidden Moonstone +4 +8 Physical ATK 320 Ergo x1 Crescent Moonstone +5 +8 Physical ATK 430 Ergo x2 Crescent Moonstone +6 +8 Physical ATK 600 Ergo x4 Crescent Moonstone +7 +7 Physical ATK 860 Ergo x1 Half Moonstone +8 +7 Physical ATK 1160 Ergo x2 Half Moonstone +9 +8 Physical ATK 1570 Ergo x4 Half Moonstone +10 +7 Physical ATK 2100 Ergo x1 Full Moonstone

Among the features of the Big Pipe Wrench Head is the Fable Art called Patient Smash. This allows you to gather your strength for a powerful hit by holding down the attack button longer than usual.

If you want to use the whole weapon and not just the head, you should know that the Big Pipe Wrench has a durability rate of 117. It also has a total power attack of 156 and an extra physical attack of 119.

If you want to learn more about Lies of P, you can read this article about weapon upgrades.