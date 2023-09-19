Lies of P Weeping Woman side quest walkthrough, rewards, and more

Lies of P is a Soulslike game that offers several side quests in which you can get weapons, upgrades, and many other items. One of the most interesting is The Weeping Woman. In this case, Pinocchio must help a mother who is suffering from the disappearance of her daughter. In order to do this, the protagonist will need to confront evil puppets all over the city of Krat and even a madman.

If you still don't know how to activate this side quest or want to get more out of it, we have a detailed guide for you. Learn how to advance in this quest, what you will receive, and other important details.

Lies of P Weeping Woman objectives and rewards

Mission Goals

Meet the Weeping Woman

Defeat the Mad Donkey

Obtain the Broken Baby Puppet

Bring the Broken Baby Puppet Puppet to the Weeping Woman

Rewards

x1 Feel (Record)

x1 Vivid Ergo Fragment

1) Meet the Weeping Woman

The Weeping Woman tells Pinocchio a story about her lost daughter (Image via Neowiz Games)

To unlock this mission, you must first meet the Weeping Woman. To find her, you need to begin your quest at the Krat Hotel. Once there, send your character to Elysium Boulevard and look for a police puppet in a small corner.

After that, turn right and find the window of a house with the lights on. You will see the silhouette of a woman through the glass. Go there, talk to her, and she will tell you that her daughter has disappeared.

Wait until her hand appears through the window, and you will have the option to accept the quest.

2) Defeat the Mad Donkey

Reach the Alchemist Bridge to find the next task (Image via Neowiz Games)

After talking to the Weeping Woman, you must begin the journey to find the Broken Baby Puppet. First, you have to jump down a ramp and defeat the guard near the house. Then, turn right at the next street. Find a huge door and open it to enter the Alchemist Bridge. There, you will face a boss fight with the Mad Donkey.

This human character has survived the plague and hates puppets. He doesn't care if Pinocchio is good or bad, he's just an enemy. There are many strategies you can use to defeat the Mad Donkey but keep in mind that he is easier to beat than others. To finish him off quickly, use the Puppet's String ability when he becomes more aggressive.

You can also use weapons like the Greatsword of Fate or the Puppet’s Saber. When his health bar is low, stand in the red circle and perform a Fatal Attack to defeat him completely.

At the end of the fight, you will receive a key.

3) Get the Broken Baby Puppet

You can steal the Broken Baby Puppet (Image via Neowiz Games)

With the key you received, you can continue the Weeping Woman side quest. This item will give you access to the Krat City Hall. Once there, follow the street until you find some puppets with long swords. Open the door behind them and search for a black ornate fountain.

There, you will find a puppet smashing something into the ground. At this point, you have the option of fighting this puppet to get some Ergo or simply stealing the Broken Baby Puppet

4) Bring the Broken Baby Puppet Puppet to the Weeping Woman

If you lie to the woman, you'll get better rewards (Image via Neowiz Games)

Return to the woman by walking or using the power of the Stargazers to make fast travel. Once with her, you have two options: if you choose to lie, you will get Ergo and the “Feel” Record as a reward. If you prefer to tell her the truth, you will only get Ergo.

Lies of P gives players the opportunity to gather resources and rewards through the side quests. If you prefer to play only the main story, you can read this guide on how to farm Ergo fast.