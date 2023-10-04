Lies of P boss guide: How to easily defeat King's Flame, Fuoco

Lies of P features some cool boss fights, which shouldn't be surprising for players considering the game aims to emulate FromSoftware's "souls-borne" titles. While most bosses in the early parts of the game are pretty easy and manageable, some boss fights are exceptions to this rule, especially the ones that conclude the game's different chapters.

One such boss is King's Flame, Fuoco, the final boss of chapter 2, who can be a pretty challenging encounter, especially in the early-game segment of Lies of P. Being one of the automatons that hold the power of the old gods, King's Flame, Fuoco is a formidable enemy, one that uses its sheer strength and the ability to use "fire" elemental attacks.

Fortunately, the game gives you ample tools and weapons to take down this boss easily, granted you use them properly and learn his movesets. Here's a comprehensive guide on easily defeating King's Flame, Fuoco in Lies of P.

Tips to easily defeat King's Flame, Fuoco in Lies of P

King's Flame, Fuoco is the second main story boss you will encounter as you make your way through Lies of P. While the boss can be pretty challenging at first, he has a fairly well-telegraphed attack pattern, which you can quickly learn and counter with some practice. And much like any other automaton in the game, Fuoco is quite vulnerable to "shock."

Here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat King's Flame, Fuoco in Lies of P:

While you can use any weapon to take down King's Flame, Fuoco, I recommend the Electric Coil Stick (upgraded to at least +3). The Electric Coil Stick is quite effective against the boss due to its high DPS and "shock" elemental damage.

Don't rush the boss. Instead, hit him twice with your weapon and let him finish his 2 or 3-hit combos before attacking again.

While in the early parts of the game, parrying can be a bit tricky, but it isn't impossible. And given Fuoco's attacks are very well-telegraphed, parrying his swipe and slam attacks is relatively easy, as long as you time your block right.

When you deplete 75% of the boss' health, it does a massive "overheat" AOE attack, which you can easily avoid by quickly unlocking and hiding behind one of the pillars in the arena.

Also, if you feel uncomfortable parrying his unblockable rush attack, you can avoid it by running behind one of the pillars or side-stepping to the boss' right.

King's Flame, Fuoco is an excellent boss who teaches the importance of parries in Lies of P. While dodging is perfectly viable in this boss fight, if you take your time to learn the boss' attacks and the parry timings, you can easily defeat it in less than two minutes by simply staggering Fuoco and dealing critical damage.