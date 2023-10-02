Lies of P: Every Puppet language encounter and their translations

The bosses in Lies of P come in various types, but during the first quarter, most of them are Puppets. They speak an unintelligible version of English compared with other bosses. The dialogue can be deciphered by enabling the subtitles, but the subtitles don't last long.

This article will list every Puppet language encounter and its translations in Lies of P to help the players understand the dialogue of the Puppet bosses.

All Puppet Language encounters and their translations in Lies of P

The list of puppet language translations in Lies of P is as follows:

1) Parade Master

Fight

"Come on in, we have been waiting!"

"Finally, a guest is here! Kick this party into gear!"

"Discipline will do the trick!"

"Bad children get the stick!"

"Now he shall be happy. Now, off to our Toy Land..."

"Oh, the king is celebrating!"

Takedown

"You could have given the king a real festival..."

Death

"How unfortunate, and charming carriage was waiting for you!"

"Oh, you're just in time. Listen... do you hear the carriage that's come for you?"

2) Scrapped Watchman

Fight

"Children... Frozen... abandoned by you!"

"I... avenge... my friends..."

"I miss... the whistle... I don't hear it anymore..."

"You're all guilty. I'll punish you!"

"Electric judgment... you're guilty!"

"Aaaugh... my back is hot... I'm exploding!"

Takedown

"Freezing... cold... like my friends..."

Death

"Zach... Sophie... Eric... Toma."

3) King's Flame, Fuoco

Fight

"Learn his ways. Join us."

"Join our mission. Join the purge."

"Spread the flames, burn the impure."

"Don't forget, brother, you're one of us."

"O King, my king! We need a bigger flame!"

Takedown

"My flames... o, my king!"

Death

"We fight for humans. Why can't you see it?"

"Worship the king of puppets. Praise to him!"

4) King of Puppets

Fight

"I was wondering when you'd show up. You sure kept me waiting!"

"Pity we have to meet like this, though."

"C'mon, don't be silly."

"You're wrong. Listen up!"

"The whole place is teaming with monsters, of course. We have to stop them."

"You have to stop them... Lives are on the line!"

Death

"We're ending all this destruction. The real enemy is..."

5) Romeo, King of Puppets

Fight

"I have to kill you to stop it all. There's no other way!"

"I'm burning up!"

"It's all going up in flames... Bright, white flames."

Takedown

"Maybe this is what real freedom feels like. Thanks, Carlo."

Death

"The laws of the Grand Covenant bind us. We're his puppets."

"It's gonna be okay, as long as I'm at your side, Carlo."

"Who's the puppet, you or me?"

Herein, we summarized every puppet language translation in Lies of P. In the second playthrough (NG+) and beyond, players will be able to understand dialogue directly.