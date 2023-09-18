Lies of P Faded Whistle side quest walkthrough, rewards, and more

The Faded Whistle is among the many side quests you can undertake in Lies of P. It's a special task under Toma's questline, where he wishes to recreate cherished memories with his friends. You will stumble upon this quest while exploring the Elysion Boulevard location in search of their father and creator, Gepetto. In this quest, Toma expresses his longing to reunite with his friend Murphy and play with him once more.

While some players may initially believe they need to search for a person or a pet, the true solution lies in discovering a whistle hidden beneath a bench. Here's a walkthrough of the Faded Whistle side quest in Lies of P.

How to get the Lies of P Faded Whistle quest

Head to Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard (Image via Neowiz Games)

As mentioned, you must trigger a series of quests under Toma's questline before you can get the Faded Whistle quest. To begin this quest in Lies of P, start by teleporting to the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard location.

Turn right from the front door of the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard (Image via Neowiz Games)

Once you arrive, head to the front door and follow the path on the right side. Continue along this path, and you'll come across a ladder leading up to the streets.

Go down the ladder and head across the street (Image via Neowiz Games)

Descend the ladder, and when you reach the ground, approach the illuminated window directly in front of the ladder.

Locate Toma inside the illuminated window (Image via Neowiz Games)

You should easily find Toma in this location. After initiating the quest through conversation, you will be prompted to find Murphy.

Find Murphy's Memento in Krat City Hall Courtyard (Image via Neowiz Games)

You can find Murphy, or rather, a memento of Murphy, in the Krat City Hall Courtyard, who appears as the Scrapped Watchmen boss. After defeating him, you'll obtain the Small Wooden Officer Puppet, which provides some backstory on Murphy.

It's essential to note that you don't actually need Murphy himself to complete Toma's quest. What you must acquire is the Faded Whistle that Murphy used while patrolling the streets. This whistle is the key to progressing Toma's quest and fulfilling his heartfelt longing to relive memories with his friend.

How to find the Faded Whistle in Lies of P

Locate the whistle on the bench (Image via Neowiz Games)

To find the whistle in Lies of P, head to the bench in the Scrapped Watchmen boss arena. Simply interact with the bench to obtain the whistle.

Upon acquiring the whistle, return to Toma's location. Open your Bag and navigate to the Collectible tab, where you will find the Faded Whistle you just obtained. Play it, and Toma will remember the tone and believe you are Murphy, thus completing the quest. As a reward, you will receive a Radiant Ergo Fragment.

You can use this item to obtain Ergo currency, which grants automated puppets the power to move.