Lies of P Hidden Moonstone farming guide

Lies of P, much like the other titles within the Souls-like action RPG genre, gives you plenty of options for playstyle customization and combat. From a huge variety of weapon types to a rather robust combat system that rewards patience and timing of attacks, there's plenty of depth in the game's moment-to-moment gameplay loop.

Like other Souls-likes, in order to keep up with the increasingly challenging enemies in the game, you will need to regularly upgrade your weapons. Hidden Moonstones are one of the most important upgrade materials that you will need to collect in order to increase your weapon's efficiency in Lies of P.

That said, finding them, especially early in the game, is quite difficult as these drop exclusively from elite enemies. Fortunately, there are some ways to farm these Hidden Moonstones in Lies of P.

Here's a comprehensive guide.

How to farm Hidden Moonstones in Lies of P?

As mentioned previously, Hidden Moonstones can be farmed from killing enemies, especially elite ones. Even then, the drop rate is fairly low. That said, if you want an unlimited supply of Hidden Moonstones, you can get those at Polendina's shop in Hotel Krat, albeit in exchange for a good amount of ergo. Fortunately, you can farm both ergo and Hidden Moonstones in Lies of P.

As you go through the first few chapters of the game's main story, you will organically collect ample Hidden Moonstones by simply looting treasure chests, killing enemies, and defeating bosses. Sometimes, you will also get Hidden Moonstones from regular enemies, but the chances of that happening are very slim.

As such, if you need to quickly upgrade your weapon to +3, it's best to buy the amount of Hidden Moonstones you need from Polendina. It should be mentioned that the Hidden Moonstone only upgrades regular weapons. As for the ergo required to buy the Hidden Moonstones, you can farm that in the area where you unlock the second "Stargazer" checkpoint in Chapter 3.

This region is rife with regular enemies that you can easily kill to get a good amount of ergo in return. You can also farm ergo as well as Hidden Moonstones in the Lorenzini Arcade section; however, that area unlocks fairly late in the story. Hence, the best early stages to farm Hidden Moonstones are Chapters 3 and 4.