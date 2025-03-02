  • home icon
  Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Devs suggests solution for better performance

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Devs suggests solution for better performance

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Mar 02, 2025 06:10 GMT
Pirate Yakuza is now available to buy via Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Game Store (Image via SEGA)
Pirate Yakuza is now available to buy via Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Game Store (Image via SEGA)

After its worldwide release, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii received 92% positive reviews from gamers on Steam. While the game ran smoothly for most people, including those on a previous generation of consoles, some gamers diod face a few performance issues.

As part of the 1.11 update, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has now suggested making a few changes to fix these issues.

Developers provide a solution for Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii crashing

Downgrading GPU drivers can fix performance issues (Image via SEGA)
Downgrading GPU drivers can fix performance issues (Image via SEGA)

The 1.11 patch notes are now live on Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's official website. For the most part, this patch targets optimal functioning of DLSS and DLSS Frame Generation. Apart from this, the update also looks to solve how the game is crashing for people with the below-mentioned build:

  • OS: Windows 11 24H2
  • CPU: Core i9-14900
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
  • Drivers: GeForce Game Ready Driver 572.47 / 572.16 / 566.36
  • Settings: 3840x2160 / 120Hz / VSync disabled / Uncapped FPS

According to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the crashing is due to some glitches with the GeForce Game Ready Drivers. The fix for this is simple. You need to download and install GeForce Game Ready Driver 552.44 to resolve the issue. These drivers can be downloaded from NVIDIA's official website.

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Other changes introduced in the patch

DLSS and DLSS Frame Generation are two critical features offered by NVIDIA. These features are used to upscale the frames and get better FPS while gaming. However, as mentioned above, these technologies did not seem to work properly in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

In order to prevent the game from crashing, people had to turn DLSS and DLSS Frame Generation off. Fortunately, now this issue has been fixed. People can now fully use these features while playing Pirate Yakuza.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
