Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Goro's Heart quest guide

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features several amazing side quests, one of which is Goro’s Heart. That’s right, even the adorable “cat” that Noah has befriended gets their own side quest - though it’s easily one of the strangest in the entire game. That says a lot, for a Yakuza game, that’s for sure. You’ll pick this one up midway through Chapter 2, before heading off to Madlantis again.

Some quests, like The Captain’s Return, are memorable for how poignant and interesting they are. Goro’s Heart in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is memorable for how absolutely unsettling some of the dialogue is. Nonetheless, it’s a quest you should complete, and here’s how.

Note: This article features minor spoilers for Goro's Heart side quest.

How to complete Goro’s Heart quest in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Before you sail back to Madlantis in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, run to the nearby Anaconda Harbor Park and walk down by the water. You’ll get a cutscene where Goro gets to eat some tasty fruit, and Noah sighs, wishing he could understand the little growls and yips Goro offers up.

This is where Goro's Heart takes place (Image via SEGA)

Just as Majima says that it’s a shame this isn’t a manga - so they can’t just ask which fruit Goro wants, a mysterious scientist shows up. He claims to have a device that will let people converse freely with animals. The device, “Li’l Translator ver. 0.6” is a VR-style device that lets people talk to animals.

The base experience is free; however, Majima immediately clocks it for a scam but participates anyway. To prove it works, he points it at some nearby chickens, and “reveals” what they were talking about as they clucked. This is enough to get Majima interested and we can proceed with the Goro’s Heart side quest in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Agree to try it out, and you’ll get strapped in with the huge VR-style helmet. The scientist warns Majima that the animals you talk to will often have needs/wants, like food or water. Conveniently, there’s a service to get/deliver those right in the helmet. However, it’s not free.

Things get weird immediately, with the female voice saying Goro would feel sad if Majima starts looking at other cats. Goro’s language comes across as a little flirty, even when asking if Majima’s from Japan.

After a bit more conversation, you’ll be asked to purchase something to drink for Goro, from the following options or borrow a 1000 bucks.

Honolulu Spring Water: 10 bucks

10 bucks Organic Milk: 100 bucks

100 bucks Luxury Feline Champagne: 1000 bucks

1000 bucks Borrow 1000 bucks

Considering how weird things already were, I figured I would just make it weirder, and buy the Luxury Feline Champagne, and pop some bottles with Goro the “cat”. Things get flirtier still, and the battery shuts down on the headset. You can Exchange the Battery (100 USD), Cruelly abandon Goro (No Battery), or borrow 100 USD. This scientist is really laying it on thick with these options.

I recommend exchanging the battery, for maximum comedic effect. Goro will then ask you about your love life:

This is just getting uncomfortable ... (Image via SEGA)

There was a woman I loved in the past…

It’s you, Goro!

I got no one! Flying solo, baby!

As it turns out, if you highlight your previous love life, “Goro” will feel jealous and hurt during Goro’s Heart in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Before it can go much further, the battery dies again, only giving you one option - pay 10,000 USD to replace the battery. However, clever Noah finds the scientist speaking into a walkie talkie, to reveal it was all a sham!

The scientist really wants the device to work, and then goes into his whole background, and how he’s strayed from the path of science. However, despite this being a “dumb stunt”, it did make Majima more aware of Goro’s feelings, so it all works out in the end. As thanks for taking part in this little scheme, Scientist Russel joins the crew of the Goromaru as your reward!

Check out our other Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii guides and features

