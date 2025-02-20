Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: How to beat Raymond Law

It’s appropriate that Raymond Law is the final boss of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Voiced by the Samoan Submission Machine and member of The Opps on AEW, Samoa Joe brings the cunning and ruthless Raymond Law to life in a way that nobody else could have done it. He’s the final encounter of the game, and arguably, one of the best final bosses the Yakuza franchise has ever seen.

Wielding a crescent blade reminiscent to Dynasty Warriors Origins’ Guan Yu, he’s going to bring the pain in this final battle. After battling through gauntlet after gauntlet of his men, eventually, it’s going to come down to just two combatants in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii - Raymond Law vs. Goro Majima.

Note: This article features spoilers for the final battle of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and the video features the game’s ending.

Tips for defeating Raymond Law in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Wielding a mighty polearm and sitting upon a vast treasure worth a billion dollars at least, Raymond Law is the final boss of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. After a bit of back and forth between Goro Majima and the final boss, the battle will begin in earnest. Before even heading into this area, I recommend spending as much of your money on combat skills, health and attack upgrades.

(Combat begins at 26:55)

I also recommend having all 10 fingers equipped with rings. If for no other reason than to further increase your defenses, these are the only equipment you can really farm in the game. We had the following rings equipped:

Hannya Ring

Double Silver Ring

S Ring

Hawaiian Silver Ring

Ring of the Ocean

Anchor Ring

Shark Ring

Double Silver Ring

Hawaiian Silver Ring

Sakura Ring

Even with all the preparation in the world, Raymond Law has a massive amount of health in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. His health pool reminds me of the Amon fights, that's how many there are. Bring lots of crafted food, energy drinks, and any other restoratives you can find.

On Normal Difficulty, this was a three to five-minute-long fight. If I had more time, I would have sought out the Snake Ring and Voyage Ring, to increase my attack speed. You’ll want to prioritize Blade Resistance if possible, but total defense and attack are also important.

Raymond Law doesn't mess around. Even if he doesn't strike frequently, it always hurts (Image via SEGA)

Raymond Law opens up the final boss fight of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii with a series of slow, but powerful strikes with his guandao, covered in purple flames. You’ll start this fight off in Sea Dog stance, and I stayed in this until the very end of the fight. Raymond Law can be juggled with a knock up, but don’t count on it happening all the time.

If you’re properly aggressive, you can whittle away through the first few of his health bars by just pushing the offensive constantly. It doesn’t give him many windows to start swinging his guandao at you. For the first phase of the fight, that’s all he does — swing at you. However, these hits hurt, and can knock you back.

This boss fight enraptured me like few others in the series have (Image via SEGA)

When you’ve broken down about three and a half of his health bars, you’ll get a cutscene for the next phase of this Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii boss fight with Raymond Law. After a bullet and the grappling hook fail, Majima will wind up kicking Raymond Law through a window. Phase 2 begins!

Right away, Raymond Law begins glowing and will attempt a murderous attack — press Circle right before the blade hits you to counter — you have been doing this all game, so it should be second nature by now. If you’ve invested enough into your counter hit, it can deplete a full health bar.

Raymond Law will also start dodging more at this point in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. After another health bar or so is depleted, he’ll likely go for his powerful glowing attack again. Counter it if you can, or dodge if necessary. Just make sure you don’t get hit by it.

It's time for a weapon swap (Image via SEGA)

After about another three health bars, you’ll get a new cutscene. This one features a QTE, where the result is the guandao breaking, and Raymond Law picking up a golden, gilded sword instead. The two will glide down a cable to a new battle arena. This is such an exciting boss battle!

He’ll once again glow purple and go for an ultra-powerful attack, which you can parry/counter. Raymond Law dodges even more now, and also has a brutal kick he can employ, as well as a knock-up with the sword. Keep aggressively pushing him around and juggling him with knockups anytime you can.

Once his health bar is red, it’s time to wrap this fight up. Swap back to Mad Dog Stance, and unleash your Shadow Clones! They will absolutely pummel Raymond Law in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. They do ridiculous damage and attack incredibly fast. You could probably let this go a bit earlier, but this is when I activated it.

Why fight alone if you don't have to? (Image via SEGA)

It won’t take much longer, and Raymond Law will be defeated. We won’t spoil the ending here, but you can watch it in the footage above, or read about it here, if you’d like. Congratulations on defeating the Pirate King, and securing the treasure!

