Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: How to easily farm money

If you want to succeed in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you must farm massive amounts of money. Not only can you use it to buy cool cosmetics and important upgrades for your ship, but it’s also used to unlock the many skills Majima has access to for combat and otherwise. It gets really expensive fast, and for the first few hours of the game, you will not be given many options to get rich.

The game features a plethora of side activities and mini-games to take part in, but if you’re trying to farm money in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you’ll probably want to perform very specific tasks. Here’s where all my money came from.

Note: This article may contain spoilers for Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Tips for farming money in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

When it comes to earning money in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, there are two undeniably great farming methods. However, one is a little more haphazard than the other, unless you know where all the treasures are. The two best ways to farm money are through Bounty Hunting and Treasure Hunting.

Fighting "specific" crimes pays (Image via SEGA)

Regular fights in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, quite frankly, aren’t worth it when it comes to cash payouts. You might get at most around 500 bucks, and that’s in the late game. Bounties unlock fairly early in Chapter 2 as a way to farm up a little extra cash - so use them for exactly that. You can see all the current bounties on the map screen - whether you’re on Rich Island, Honolulu, or Madlantis!

Just look for the Orange Handcuffs on the map, and run those enemies down. Although the higher the payout, the more difficult these fights are, so make sure to either be a demon in battle, or bring some extra food items - just in case. You can stack a significant chunk of change this way without too much real work.

The deeper you go into the game, newer bounties will show up worth more money, meaning you can consistently grab more cash for your various upgrades - and there are a lot of money sinks in this game. However, my personal favorite way to get really big payouts all at once is through Treasure Hunting.

There are some seriously valuable treasures out on the open seas (Image via SEGA)

The early treasure hunts give about the same amount as your bounties, but once you start hunting down the Devil Flags, you will find major league Treasures hiding among their men. I found a few treasures valued at well over 50,000 USD. Stormcaller’s Fan was 87K (Waters Near Madlantis), and the Wind Stone (Waters Near Madlantis) was worth 104,700 USD. Not only do you earn a large sum of money, it’s also a great way to farm Pirate Rank.

There aren't a massive amount of treasures in the 50K+ range, but there still are plenty of them - certainly enough to buy the most important upgrades for Majima and his ship. There are 65 total treasures in the game, and that implies a lot of total net worth. That means if you want to farm money in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you will definitely want to spend time in both of these gameplay experiences.

