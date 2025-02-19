Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Man of Bronze side quest guide

Man of Bronze is one of the early Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii side quests, which you can accidentally stumble right into. It pops up in Chapter 2, after Majima and his crew return to Honolulu. In need of more crew members, the player must complete tasks and side quests, and this side quest will help you do exactly that. It will add one more party member to the team.

Ad

The interesting thing about Man of Bronze in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is that you will trigger this side quest if, while working on Smile Again, where you must leave and come back, you take the taxi back to this part of the map. Here’s what you must know about this quest.

Note: This quest features minor spoilers for the Man of Bronze side quest.

How to complete Man of Bronze in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

To begin Man of Bronze in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, take the taxi to Waikiki St., or just run there during Chapter 2. It’s right across the street from the Smile Again quest. There are also several bounties here, so it’s worth exploring this part of the map anyway.

Ad

Trending

Weirdly, this quest doesn't start at the Man of Bronze (Image via SEGA)

When the quest begins, you’ll see a buff man breathing fire as one of Honolulu’s many street performers, but you’ll also learn about a Man of Bronze, a man posing as a statue. This isn’t new to Majima, but he just doesn’t realize it. When you’re ready, take a taxi to bring yourself to the Resort Blvd./Aloha St. intersection.

Ad

Run to the quest marker, and you’ll see a Bronze Man, with a little tip box down in front of him. When deciding what to tip him, just give him the $100. The man’s clearly working hard, which you’ll learn that when a group of kids come up and kick the stuffing out of his legs, and he doesn’t even flinch.

You’ll need to take a break to do something else, so go work on another side quest section, beat up some bounty targets, or just fight a couple of random enemies. When you’re ready, head to the next quest marker in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, which is the bathroom next to the beach.

Ad

This guy really has it rough for a gig (Image via SEGA)

You’ll see the Man of Bronze in the bathroom, who was taking a break. If you gave the 100 bucks, he’ll thank you, and give you a Toughness ZZ, as a measure of gratitude for the kindness. The two will have a small chat in the bathroom, and again outside. He brings up Clyde, the fire breather you saw earlier.

Ad

The Man of Bronze, named Bronson, goes into his backstory, about how Bronson is good at so many things, but feels he’s only decent at being a statue. It’s a very interesting conversation. After it wraps up, you can go watch Bronson perform in the first location, where he’s once again being bullied, but by adults instead of little kids. Clyde shows up too, to give Bronson a hard time. It’s time for Majima to step in to beat up these four thugs - they aren’t anything special.

Ad

Ad

(Content begins at 16:26)

The only attack to worry about is Bronson’s grapple attack, which pins you down and delivers several punches. You can just juggle him around with Sea Dog stance - however you do it, take him out. It’s time to take a break and do something else, before going to see Clyde and Bronson perform in the park.

Everyone’s excited for the fire breathing, but it winds up going awry - it’s certainly a cutscene worth experiencing. All told, Bronson winds up a hero, and Clyde and him make amends. Your reward for completing this Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii side quest is that the Man of Bronze as a crewmate!

Ad

Check out our other Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.