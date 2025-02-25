  • home icon
Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Potential fixes for controller not working error on PC

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 25, 2025 08:34 GMT
Pirate Yakuza is now available to buy via Steam, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Game Store (Image via SEGA)

If you have been enjoying Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii with a controller on your gaming PC but seem to be facing issues with controller connectivity, there can be numerous reasons as to why this can be happening. Read on to find out the reasons behind this issue and some potential fixes that might help you fix this problem.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from SEGA.

Fixing controller issues in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on PC

1) Restart the game and Steam

Restart Steam to fix controller connectivity errors (Image via SEGA)

The simplest fix you can try is to restart the game and then Steam once. However, if you are experience this issue despite restarting Steam, follow the below mentioned steps.

2) Enable/disable Steam Input

Steam now officially supports controller connectivity for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One controllers. For this, a feature called Steam Input is used. However, if this feature is not enabled by default in your PC, this can lead to connectivity errors. To fix this, follow these steps:

  • Launch the Steam application on your PC.
  • Click on Steam on the top left side of the app’s UI.
  • Head to the Controller settings.
  • Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.
  • Enable Steam Input by checking the box beside the option.
If Steam Input was already enabled, try disabling it once and then re-enabling it.

3) Ensure Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is in your Steam Library

If you purchased the game via some other store like GOG, manually add Yakuza to your Steam library to be able to enjoy Steam Input and native controller support. For this, refer to these steps:

  • Open Steam and go to "Games."
  • Select the "Add a Non-Steam Game to My Library" option.
  • Navigate through your files and select the game's .exe file.
  • Go to the game's "Properties" and enable Steam input.
If you experience performance issues with the game, check out these guides:

Edited by Angad Sharma
