Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Smile Again side quest guide

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii features local people in Honolulu that fans will no doubt remember from Infinite Wealth, and that includes Jeff, who starts the Smile Again side quest. Fans will remember Jeff as the heavyset man who ran Jeff’s Tacos, a Taco truck that was instead, the home of some illicit dealings. Kasuga Ichiban had his identification stolen and funneled through this very truck.

However, this game takes place after those events, because Jeff is trying to go legit, even if certain people don’t want him to. If you’re struggling with any part of Smile Again in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, we’ve got you covered.

Note: This guide features minor spoilers for the Smile Again side quest.

How to complete Smile Again in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

You can take on Smile Again in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii in Chapter 2, during your time in Honolulu. It starts on Waikiki Street, exactly where the truck was back in Infinite Wealth. You can find it in the screenshot below - just look for the blue chat box by the water.

It all begins back at Jeff's Taco Truck, where no more passport selling is taking place (Image via SEGA)

You’ll see a homeless man try to sell some illicit goods, and Jeff turns him away. He’s legit now, and is actually working on his taco recipes. The downside is that he never really cooked while running the truck, so his food is terrible. The reason he decided to go legit is that he had a kid, and didn’t want to take care of them with dirty money.

Majima, of course, comes to the food truck in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and tries a … very red taco. This also introduces players to the Volume Selections reaction. You scroll up or down depending on the intensity of the reaction you need. For this one, I think it’s better to max it out, for the funniest reaction - so Eat The Whole Thing.

Jeff used an incredibly potent spice for the taco, and unfortunately, used too much of it, making it inedible. Majima decides he wants to see Jeff grow and improve, so he’ll come back later to try a taco. Just go get into some mischief, like a fight! If you haven’t cleared them yet, there are several bounties nearby. So beat up one, and come back to Jeff.

Take some time to help others (or increase your funds) (Image via SEGA)

Come back and purchase a Special Taco. Majima will remark the taste isn’t a lot better, but at least this one didn’t try to kill him. You can do pretty much anything you want - I chose to go save the nearby Shiba Inu dog that was being bullied - why wouldn’t you? Beat up the thugs, and claim Turtle as your new friend.

Return to Jeff again for Smile Again in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, to try another taco. You’ll need to wait a bit longer this time - I went and started the Snap Those Sickos side quest, but take part in whatever activity you prefer. Then return to Jeff’s Taco Truck.

Jeff reveals he’s been going to cooking classes, but then a Suspicious Man arrives, trying to get Jeff to get back into his former life of crime. The Suspicious Man leaves, but Majima says the tacos are improving. This is also where Jeff reveals his dark past. It will be time to wait again - in my case, I started working on the first part of the Man of Bronze side quest.

(Content begins at 3:47)

After taking part in an activity or two, head back to Jeff’s, where the man feels he has finally perfected his taco recipe. Unfortunately, the Suspicious Man, Kirk, is back with some thugs, to force the issue. Majima, naturally won’t stand for that, and decides to pummel them.

One has a pipe and one has a gun, but other than that, the thugs are all unremarkable. Defeat them quickly, and go wrap things up with Jeff in a wholesome but comical way. Your reward? Jeff joins the crew of the Goromaru!

