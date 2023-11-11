Like a Dragon Gaiden Ai romance guide: All Castle Cabaret questions and answers

Ai is one of the hostesses you will be able to meet and romance once you have made your way to Castle Cabaret in Like a Dragon Gaiden. However, maxing out your affection meter with any of the hostesses in the game is easier said than done, as you will need to pick the right dialogue options during every conversation in order to gain the most amount of affection points.

As you start picking the correct dialogue options with every prompt, you will be able to help Kiryu increase his relationship level from 0-star to 3-stars. At max relationship level, a special video will play where Ai will ask you to meet her after work.

Today’s Like a Dragon Gaiden guide will go over all the dialogue options that you will encounter when conversing with Ai and the correct ones that you need to pick in order to romance her.

Ai romance dialog options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Listed below are the dialogues you will need to pick if you wish to romance Ai in Like a Dragon Gaiden:

Ai 0-Star romance dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

The level 0 options will come when you have just started conversing with Ai in Castle Cabaret.

“How do you do? I’m Ai!”

Nice to meet you.

“I always end up staring at my phone…”

I’m the same way.

“How are you with horror films?”

I’m not good with jump scares.

“How are you with spicy food?”

I love intense heat that leaves me sweating.

“Should I move overseas too?”

If you do, I’ll join you.

“Do you ever think about old age?”

I’m still in my prime!

“I’m a lightweight drinker”

I’ll drink in your stead.

“A stress-free romance is best.”

Overcoming stress together creates passion.

“Can we take this to the next level?”

I’ve been hoping for this since we met.

Ai 1-Star romance dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Once you reach 1-star affection with Ai, here is what you will need to choose:

“You must be tired.”

I feel right at home.

“Do you visit cabaret clubs often?”

Yeah. I live it up every night.

“I used to watch my brother play video games.”

You and I should play together.

“I can learn any dance right away.”

You must have good motor skills.

“I have my lucky underwear on right now.”

You can never have too much luck.

“They really show off my secret weapons.”

They’re pretty obvious.

“First impressions are everything in love.”

That first meeting decides attraction.

“Do you attend classical music events?”

I’d like to.

“I have this thing for jawlines.”

Can you be more specific?

Ai 2-Star romance dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

After you have maxed out the level 1 affection meter, you will then be able to take your relationship with Ai to the next level.

“I can’t help but smile when I see you.”

Heh, same here.

“Do you like to chase, or be chased?”

I go after them.

“Some people think my job is easy.”

I know how hard you work.

“I’ve gotten into arts lately.”

You didn’t have the awareness before.

“I like independent men.”

Money is important.

“A weekend marriage would be nice.”

Space is important.

“When do you think I should retire?”

Once you meet the man of your dreams.

“I never worry when I’m with you.”

I can take care of all your worries.

“There’s something I’m hoping to hear from you…”

You’re everything to me.

When Kiryu’s affection level with Ai reaches 3-stars she will then invite him to join her after work, and a small video will play where she cooks for him.