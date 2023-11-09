Like a Dragon Gaiden Cabaret Club romance guide: All Ayu questions and answers

During Like a Dragon Gaiden, Kiryu can take part in the Cabaret Club. Ayu is one of the hostesses, found at Club Heavenly in Sotenbori. You can show up and romance her anytime you wish, but if you want to get through to the end and max out her relationship meter, you’ll need to know the right things to say to her. It will also help to know the right drinks and gifts in the event you mess up on an answer.

Ayu is one of the two Club Heavenly girls, alongside Kei. The Cabaret Club is a fun mini-game within the world of Like a Dragon Gaiden, and is a staple of the series. If you want to swiftly romance this hostess, we’ve got everything you need.

Like a Dragon Gaiden complete Ayu romance guide

Your journey with this Sotenbori hostess begins here (Image via SEGA)

Here are all the appropriate answers to Ayu’s questions in Like a Dragon Gaiden’s Cabaret Club. In addition, we’ve also got the best drinks to select, and gifts to give her, if you’re inclined to do so. You don’t have to give gifts to hostesses, but if you are short on affection, it could be exactly what you need to get things to the next level.

Ideal drinks

Red Bull Cocktail

Draft Beer

Rose Champagne

Black Champagne

Ideal gifts

Teardrop Earrings

Twinkle Heart Ring

Midnight Ring

Luxury Timepiece

High-end Timepiece

Ayu 0-star relationship dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

How you answer is important (Image via SEGA)

Here’s where it all begins with Ayu in Like a Dragon Gaiden. She’s one of the first two hostesses you will meet in the game, alongside Kei (Kson) at Club Heavenly. Here are all the answers to her various questions:

What’s important in your life of work?

The ability to resist temptation.

Why are you staring at me?

Your b**bs…they’re really big.

You weren’t cold on your way here, were you?

I’m freezing. Why don’t you come warm me up?

Do you play any sports or anything?

I go to the gym every day.

Do you have a skincare routine?

Face mask after bathing, every night.

I try to relax by wearing comfier clothes…

Like pants and flats?

How much do you usually drink?

Like a fish.

How should a club’s number one act? (Affection level up)

They should be a role model, a leader.

Ayu 1-star relationship dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

The beauty salon is an ideal job for her (Image via SEGA)

Ayu will open up more about her personal goals and life when you reach 1-star. This will give you new options to consider as you chat with the Like a Dragon Gaiden hostess. You can immediately return and continue the Cabaret Club mini-game with her if you’d like. As two of her drinks are inexpensive, it won’t take long to finish.

Have you dealt with customers before?

I was a host before.

Have you heard of a coffret?

It’s a makeup thing, right?

What small, fleeting image gets you going?

The nape of her neck when her hair is up.

What do you think of talkative women?

I love their energy.

Do you know what Chinese food therapy is?

Yeah, it’s about treating problems your body might develop.

What do you think I do on my days off?

Exercise, I bet.

What’s your go-to conversation starter?

Something about the time of year, perhaps.

What career would be best for me? (Affection level up)

How about running a beauty salon?

Ayu 2-star relationship dialogue options in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Completing this level allows the two of you to go on a date (Image via SEGA)

Level 2 is the final challenge to completely romancing Ayu in Like a Dragon Gaiden. As one of the two girls at the Sotenbori Cabaret Club, she’s going to have a brand-new set of topics to discuss. I went immediately back in after chatting with her to wrap up her storyline, since the cost was not prohibitive.

Did you follow my little suggestion?

Yep. I’m drinking water along with my alcohol.

What do you consider cheating?

Spending the night together.

What sort of cosplay do you like?

A maid outfit, for sure.

What are you looking at?

Those s*xy lips of yours.

Tell me something about yourself.

I don’t have anything good to talk about.

How much do you think I usually drink?

Two bottles of champagne, probably?

How do you feel about fibbing on a dating app?

Any blatant lies should be avoided.

Pursuing my dreams is my top priority.

You need a guy who’s the same way.

I started studying to get the license I need!

Congratulations. Let’s raise a glass to you.

After this scene, Ayu will ask you out for some intimate time away from the Cabaret Club. You’ll see the two go on a date, followed by a special scene, just for Kiryu. This wraps up her time in the game, but if you want to know more about Like a Dragon Gaiden as a whole, you can find our review here.