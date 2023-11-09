Like a Dragon Gaiden locker guide: 20 most useful items to find in Sotenbori

Like a Dragon Gaiden brought back the locker system while you’re spending time in Sotenbori. The way this works is that there are glittering items around the city. Picking these up will give you a key to one of 50 lockers south of Bishamon Bridge.

Some of these are plates (sold for money), some are pieces of equipment, and others are handy healing items. We’re going to focus on the potentially most important and useful ones you can acquire in your time in Sotenbori.

That said, this is an opinionated piece, so please keep in mind that it’s not a complete, comprehensive guide to every item. Your needs and wants in Like a Dragon Gaiden may also vary, and that’s perfectly fine. This is what we found to be the most useful while playing through the game for our recent review.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Most useful items to recover from Like a Dragon Gaiden’s locker system

As you explore The Castle and Sotenbori proper, you’ll find all manner of these coin locker keys. They’re easy to spot due to their bright, sparkling nature. Then, all you have to do is head to the area near Bishamon Bridge and activate them.

This will give you particular items from the lockers, depending on what keys you have. Some items are duplicates as well (Blesswood Armor, Platinum Plate), so if we use these, we only highlight one of them:

H5: High Torque Motor Mark 2 (Pocket Circuit): Roof of Gambling Hall in SW Shofukucho, behind the blue food counter.

Roof of Gambling Hall in SW Shofukucho, behind the blue food counter. I5: Killer Bee (Pocket Circuit): Requires Silver Rank at The Castle. In the bin near the food of the Fighters’ Lounge.

Requires Silver Rank at The Castle. In the bin near the food of the Fighters’ Lounge. J4: Royal Joker Card (Cards): Requires platinum rank at The Castle. On top of speakers in the VIP Area.

Requires platinum rank at The Castle. On top of speakers in the VIP Area. F4: Fantasy Zone II (Game): In a gap between two buildings, South Shofukucho St.

In a gap between two buildings, South Shofukucho St. C3: Blesswood Armor Replica (Equipment): While visiting The Castle Cabaret, look at one of the chairs.

While visiting The Castle Cabaret, look at one of the chairs. I2: Suzaku Bracelet (Equipment): Look up towards the red octopus sign on Sotenbori Street; use the Spider Gadget.

Look up towards the red octopus sign on Sotenbori Street; use the Spider Gadget. E2: Platinum Plate (Saleable): Take the passage under Bar New Momoko. Easily spotted on the boot rack.

Take the passage under Bar New Momoko. Easily spotted on the boot rack. C4: Payback Ring (Equipment): Require Platinum Level at The Castle. Found in the Gambling Hall Platinum area. On the railing near Koi-koi.

Require Platinum Level at The Castle. Found in the Gambling Hall Platinum area. On the railing near Koi-koi. C5: Sengoku Armor (Equipment): Rickshaw Signpost behind the carriage on The Castle’s Central Street.

Rickshaw Signpost behind the carriage on The Castle’s Central Street. G3: Thunder Darts (Darts): Requires Gold Rank at The Castle. Head to the VIP lounge and go to the next corner of the ground pool.

Requires Gold Rank at The Castle. Head to the VIP lounge and go to the next corner of the ground pool. G5: Luxury Timepiece (Gift): Requires Gold rank in The Castle. Head to the VIP area of the Boutique, and it’s on the floor in the corner.

Requires Gold rank in The Castle. Head to the VIP area of the Boutique, and it’s on the floor in the corner. A4: Trinity Circle Earrings (Gift): Helipad south of the path you enter into The Castle. Grab with Spider Gadget.

Helipad south of the path you enter into The Castle. Grab with Spider Gadget. B3: Green Gem Bracelet (Equipment): Club SEGA Sotenbori, on the ground between the counter and vending machine.

Club SEGA Sotenbori, on the ground between the counter and vending machine. B5: Fearless Binding (Equipment): At The Castle, on a pillar in front of the Gambling Hall.

At The Castle, on a pillar in front of the Gambling Hall. D1: Charismatic Photo (Equipment): Beside the pillars in front of Cabaret Grand - northwestmost portion of Sotenbori

Beside the pillars in front of Cabaret Grand - northwestmost portion of Sotenbori D4: Blue Bolt (Pocket Circuit): Requires Silver Rank at The Castle. In the Fighters Lounge on the monitor, east side of the room.

Requires Silver Rank at The Castle. In the Fighters Lounge on the monitor, east side of the room. D5: Genbu Bracelet (Equipment): Southeast of The Castle’s Central Street. Grab with a spider while looking over the railing towards ground level.

Southeast of The Castle’s Central Street. Grab with a spider while looking over the railing towards ground level. E5: Super Slick Tires (Pocket Circuit): Gambling Hall of The Castle. Head up the stairs and walk against the folding screen. You should see a “Pick up” option.

Gambling Hall of The Castle. Head up the stairs and walk against the folding screen. You should see a “Pick up” option. G1: Bloody Binding (Equipment): Head up the top of the steps where you go for Club Four Shine, west of Ashitaba Park.

Head up the top of the steps where you go for Club Four Shine, west of Ashitaba Park. I3: Gold Plate (Salable): From the Gambling Hall, look south. You’ll find the glowing item on the ducts across the street. Use the Spider Gadget.

A few of these locker items are incredible. One of my favorites is the Suzaku Bracelet. The +300 Attack power and Burn Resistance make for a useful ally in certain fights. It’s always great to have more combat power in Like a Dragon Gaiden, anyway.

You can pick this up early, so it’s a decent upgrade as far as locker items go. Especially since I found the Agent style to be a bit weak, this will give it a bit of extra power. Another recommendation is the Luxury Timepiece in The Castle. While it’s not useful in battle, it’s a great gift for some of the hostesses.

I wanted to highlight at least one Platinum Plate, but there are five in total. Each one sells for 100,000 yen, and this is going to come in handy. Upgrading your attacks costs cash in Like a Dragon Gaiden, so look out for these locker keys as you explore.

One of the most frustrating things about combat in Like a Dragon Gaiden is how many enemies hold a variety of weapons. Bleed damage is incredibly frustrating and often comes from bladed weapons.

While the Sengoku Armor in Like a Dragon Gaiden doesn’t give Bleed Resistance, it does provide +100 Blade Resistance and +120 Attack Power. It will give you the edge you need against that type of fighter.

These are just a sample of the items you can find in the lockers of Sotenbori in the title. The others are primarily healing items and plates.