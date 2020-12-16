Lil Pump destroys TV with Cyberpunk 2077 running on it: Here is what actually happened

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have used an old “Lil Pump” meme to express their frustration about the game’s buggy release.

In 2018, Lil Pump posted a video in which he was listening to his own song called “Welcome to the party.” The clip in question was posted around the time the song was to be released, which has now caught the interest of Cyberpunk 2077 fans.

In the clip, rapper Lil Pump could be seen dancing to the song, after which he went on to break the television in his living room. The clip had become a meme of sorts and is now being used by Cyberpunk 2077 players to show their irritation with the game.

Everything to know about Cyberpunk 2077's “Lil Pump” meme

While various streamers and mainstream gamers have praised several aspects of Cyberpunk 2077, there are quite a few serious issues.

Most of them are related to the plethora of bugs and glitches in the game. While every new online multiplayer game is expected to have a certain number of bugs, Cyberpunk 2077 has been criticized by people all over the world.

Be it the “trees glitch” or the random blacking out of the screen, quite a few errors have resulted in a frustrating launch, with many people wondering when the relevant updates to fix the errors will be released. This, in turn, led to Cyberpunk 2077 fans using the Lil Pump meme to express their frustration.

As can be seen below, Lil Pump appeared to have been playing Cyberpunk 2077 and lost his mind due to the bugs. He walked up to the television while dancing and later broke it.

Following that, he threw it into the pool and appeared quite pumped up about the overall situation. While the clip is only a meme, it shows exactly how frustrated gamers have been due to the dismal launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

The game has various interesting elements, but the constant bugs have resulted in a lot of frustration for fans.