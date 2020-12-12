Twitch streamer calls Cyberpunk 2077's Night City “trash”, the city “responds” with an unexpected move

Recently, Twitch streamer Erobb221 was playing Cyberpunk 2077, when he decided to drive around Night City.

The streamer was driving around talking to his viewers while playing Cyberpunk 2077. Erobb221 exclaimed that the city was trash, and it was as if the city went on to respond on its own.

Erobb221 crashed his car with another one, and the game appeared to suddenly hang, with the screen going black. In some time, it was evident that Cyberpunk 2077 had started bugging, with the streamer’s car appearing to be suspended in mid-air, with the overall game graphis malfunctioning.

Twitch streamer Eric “Erobb221” Lamont Robbins Jr. is basically an IRL Twitch streamer who also various posts various comedy videos on YouTube. Erobb221 regularly plays/streams video games such as CS:GO, Minecraft, League of Legends and God of War.

Currently, Erobb221 has around 254k followers on Twitch, along with a further 29.8k subscribers on YouTube. Regardless, he has recently been streaming Cyberpunk 2077 like numerous other streamers/internet personalities.

Image via Erobb221, Twitch

However, Erobb221 ended up being at the receiving end of a bug, in a recent Cyberpunk 2077 stream. Various bugs have already been reported in Cyberpunk 2077.

The “trees bug” for example, resulted in the emergence of tiny trees and bushes that were showing up on different surfaces in the game. Moreover, quite a few other unpredictable yet hilarious bugs have been reported, with various actions such as shooting a gun, sometimes leading to the characters glitching in the game.

In the current incident, streamer Erobb221 was driving around on the highway in Cyberpunk 2077 when he said that the Night city looks “trash.” In what appeared to be a response from the game, but was in truth a bug, Erobb’s Cyberpunk 2077 began to glitch the moment he crashed into another car.

The streamer’s screen kept turning black with the overall graphics dropping by a great extent. He was visibly stunned, and continued to stare at the screen in a highly confused manner.

Of course, the reason was the random glitch that triggered upon the car crash and not Erobb’s comment that Night city looked “trash.”