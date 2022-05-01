Watch: Lirik talks about people who give negative reviews on Steam despite playing for hundreds of hours

Saqib "Lirik" went on a rant on stream about a phenomenon many PC gamers are familiar with: People who leave negative Steam reviews despite playing the game for countless hours.

He was looking at reviews for the horror game Propnight when he came across a negative one. Being the top comment, it was written by someone who played the game for over 800 hours.

He was in disbelief that someone could spend so much time playing a game and still feel the need to talk down on it.

"It's a $20 game, you spent 800 f****** hours!"

Lirik rants about negative Steam reviews from players

Lirik was looking at the Steam store page for the horror game Propnight. The game had mixed reviews from Steam users, so he scrolled down to see what people were saying about the game.

The first review, listed under the "Most Helpful Reviews" section, came from a player who had spent nearly 830 hours playing the game. Astonishingly, the review he left was a negative one. The Steam user left a detailed review weighing the positives and negatives of the game, while also giving it a thumbs down.

This sent the streamer on an expletive-filled rant, where he argued that they shouldn't give the game they played for that long a negative review.

He continued to argue his point mathematically, comparing the $20 price point of the game to the amount of hours spent. He then compared that time to the amount of movies the user could've seen in that time and how much money that would've cost them.

"You would've spent f****** $5,200 watching 400 movies to reach the amount of playtime you got from the game, and then you thumbs it down..."

While the streamer is clearly passionate about his stance, there's usually some additional context needed when players leave negative reviews on games they've played for hundreds of hours. The reviewer in question stated at the start of his review that he enjoyed the game, but claimed that it had many flaws that he wanted addressed.

There have been cases of players who've logged thousands of hours in a game, but left a negative review because they didn't like a particular change or recent patch. This is very common with early access games and online multiplayer titles like Dota 2 and Counter Strike.

Perhaps the real issue to be discussed is the system of giving the game a thumbs up or down. A lot of nuance is lost when only a binary choice is given.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul