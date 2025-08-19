List of all 4-Star characters in Honkai Star Rail till now

Honkai Star Rail has expanded greatly since its release by introducing a variety of characters who serve different types of roles like support, DPS, and debuffer, etc. 4-star units are often favored by casual or F2P players since they are easier to obtain, build, and fit into most team compositions without requiring many resources or time.

Ad

It has been almost a year since the last 4-Star character was added - Moze on September 10, 2024. Since the beginning of Amphoreus from version 3.0 onwards, only 5-Star units have been introduced so far, with not a single new 4-star unit in sight.

All Honkai Star Rail 4-Star characters till now

Here's a look at all the 4-star characters being released so far:

1) Arlan

Ad

Trending

Path : Destruction

: Destruction Type: Lightning

Arlan is the head of Herta Space Station’s security department. Known for his bravery, Arlan uses his own HP as a resource to unleash powerful attacks, marking his role as a damage dealer. Despite having minimal damage output compared to other characters, he can still be considered as a carry in early-game for new players.

2) Asta

Path : Harmony

: Harmony Type: Fire

Asta is the inquisitive lead astronomer at the Herta Space Station in Honkai Star Rail. Asta is a versatile support unit who increases team speed while also providing buffs. She is also a free character, obtainable during the Warp tutorial at the beginning of the game, ensuring all players can add her to their roster early on.

Ad

3) Dan Heng

Path: Hunt

Hunt Type: Wind

Dan Heng is a calm and reserved Nameless of the Astral Express in Honkai Star Rail. He is an expert in single-target damage, which is a characteristic shared by all Path of the Hunt characters. He is good against bosses in early game, because of his ability to strike with speed and accuracy.

4) Gallagher

Path : Abundance

: Abundance Type: Fire

Gallagher is a security officer and a bartender from Penacony's Dreamscape. He has healing capabilities and can also reduce the target enemy's attack based on one of his passives for the enhanced basic attack "Nectar Blitz" after his Ultimate. He is a dependable support option for many meta teams like Super Break, and his recommended light cone is available in Priceless Jewels.

Ad

5) Guinaifen

Path : Nihility

: Nihility Type: Fire

Guinaifen is a street performer and a social media influencer who brings a lively presence to Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail. She specializes in applying burn effects and damage over time (DOT). She offers a playful personality in her gameplay while contributing significant utility through debuffs in battle.

6) Hanya

Path : Harmony

: Harmony Type: Physical

Hanya is one of the judges in the Ten-Lords Commission at Xianzhou Luofu. She uses her skill to apply a Burden state to enemies. When other allies use their skills on these enemies, it will generate skill points in a fixed number of turns. Hanya shines as a buffer, helping teams around a DPS maintain strong momentum in combat.

Ad

7) Herta

Path : Erudition

: Erudition Type: Ice

Herta is the puppet form of The Herta in Honkai Star Rail, a member of the Genius Society. She provides AoE damage with her follow-up attacks, excelling in clearing multiple enemies quickly. Although her role is situational, she remains an accessible and easy-to-use slot, especially for The Herta teams.

8) Hook

Path : Destruction

: Destruction Type: Fire

Hook is the self-proclaimed boss of the Moles adventure squad in Belobog. She is a damage dealer with explosive attacks in aggressive survival team setups. Alongside Arlan, her damage has also become minimal with time.

Ad

9) Luka

Path : Nihility

: Nihility Type: Physical

Luka is Belobog’s underground boxing champion in Honkai Star Rail. He inflicts Physical bleed effects on enemies and deals DOT, especially when he breaks enemies' weaknesses. He thrives in sustained damage playstyles like Kafka's DOT team, wearing down opponents with consistent debuffs.

10) Lynx

Path : Abundance

: Abundance Type: Quantum

Lynx Landau is the youngest member of the Landau family. As an explorer of extreme environments, Lynx provides reliable healing and cleansing abilities. She is an invaluable support for her allies, providing consistent healing, further enhanced by her eidolons.

Ad

11) March 7th

Path : Preservation & Hunt

: Preservation & Hunt Type: Ice & Imaginary

March 7th is a main character in Honkai Star Rail. She uses the Ice element and primarily follows the Path of Preservation, offering shields and defensive support. She also has alternate versions under the Path of Hunt (Imaginary), where she supports allies with follow-up attack mechanics.

12) Misha

Path : Destruction

: Destruction Type: Ice

Misha is a bellboy at the Reverie Hotel in Penacony's Dreamscape. He specializes in multi-hit attacks in his Ultimate that grow stronger with each skill point and buffs applied to him. He also has a unique technique passive in the open world where he can manipulate the flow of time related to puzzles on Amphoreus (just like Rememberance Trailblazer).

Ad

13) Moze

Path : Hunt

: Hunt Type: Physical

Moze is an assassin who works with Feixiao from the Yaoqing in Xianzhou Luofu. He is the most recent 4-Star character added in Honkai Star Rail. Moze excels at eliminating single targets with triggered follow-up attack mechanics. He is an excellent F2P choice for Feixiao teams, as he triggers her follow-up attacks more frequently.

14) Natasha

Path : Abundance

: Abundance Type: Physical

Natasha is a doctor from Belobog’s underworld at Jarilo XI. She provides vital healing and would recommend for players in early and mid-game progression for survivability. She also provides cleansing abilities to a single ally in combat.

Ad

15) Pela

Path: Nihility

Nihility Element: Ice

Pela is a brilliant intelligence officer from Belebog who specializes in weakening enemy defenses and reducing resistances (Ice resistance especially). She shines best in DPS-related teams or Nihility-only teams like Acheron's.

16) Qingque

Path: Erudition

Erudition Type: Quantum

Qingque is a librarian and an assistant diviner in the Xianzhou Luofu. She has a Mahjong RNG based mechanic that adds an element of unpredictability to her damage. She can unleash high bursts of AoE damage when RNG strikes at the right time.

Ad

17) Sampo

Path : Nihility

: Nihility Type: Wind

Sampo Koski is a cunning merchant with ties to Belobog’s Underworld and also a member of the Masked Fools. He inflicts debuffs and Wind Shear DOT. In combat, he thrives as a support damage dealer, spreading debuffs across enemies. He is a good and flexible option for DOT teams surrounding Kafka or Black Swan in Honkai Star Rail.

18) Serval

Path : Erudition

: Erudition Type: Lightning

Serval Landau is the eldest Landau sibling and a musician cum mechanic. She deals AoE damage to enemies and can consistently apply Shock debuffs. She's a recommended slot for AoE-centric teams like The Herta, Argenti, Jade, etc.

Ad

19) Sushang

Path : Hunt

: Hunt Type: Physical

Sushang is an aspiring Cloud Knight in Xianzhou Luofu who dreams of living up to the legends of her people. In battle, she excels at single-target damage dealer with her Phoenix bird dealing the most damage during her Ultimate. Her straightforward combat style and optimistic outlook make her approachable and reliable for new players in Honkai Star Rail.

20) Tingyun

Path : Harmony

: Harmony Type: Lightning

Tingyun is a diplomatic foxian from Xianzhou Luofu. She is one of the most powerful buffers among 4-Stars as of now, greatly boosting allies’ damage and their energy for their Ultimates. She also provides further damage via her passives and her eidolons which are highly recommended. She is one of the most used F2P 4-Star options alongside Gallagher in the current meta.

Ad

21) Xueyi

Path : Destruction

: Destruction Type: Quantum

Xueyi is also one of the Ten-Lords Commission judges and a revived form of Hanya's deceased sister. She deals consistent damage via her follow-up attacks and Weakness-breaking Ultimate, while also being able to take hits. She can be used in Mono Quantum teams as a Sub DPS.

22) Yukong

Path : Harmony

: Harmony Type: Imaginary

Yukong is the authoritative Helm Master of the Xianzhou Sky-Faring Commission in Honkai Star Rail. She acts as a buffer where she increases all allies' critical damage and attack. She also provides buffs for Imaginary characters via her passives and is a good F2P option for teams surrounding Imaginary DPS roles.

Ad

Honkai Star Rail’s 4-Star situation

It has been nearly a year since Moze’s release in September 2024, and no new 4-Star characters have been added since. The Amphoreus arc, starting with version 3.0, has focused exclusively on 5-Star characters tied to Chrysos Heirs.

The meta has also changed over time, with power creep making older characters struggle in clearing endgame content such as Memory of Chaos or Apocalyptic Shadow. This has made the 4-Stars roster stagnant, with players wondering when HoYoverse will introduce more accessible characters.

Ad

The powercreep also shows how important these 4-Stars are to balance gameplay for free-to-play or casual players in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail's 4-Star characters have consistently made the game accessible for players by providing a wide range of gameplay and styles to try out. However, it has been a long time since we got a new one, and many members of the community want new ones to join the roster soon, particularly towards the existing meta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.