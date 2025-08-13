Honkai Star Rail: Kafka Eidolons, ranked

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 13, 2025 03:48 GMT
Kafka from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Kafka from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka is one of the best DoT characters in Honkai Star Rail. Although she is affiliated with the Nihility Path, the amount of damage she can deal is astonishing. Moreover, she wields a unique mechanic that most DoT characters do not possess, which increases her popularity. With her rerun banner becoming available in HSR version 3.5, players will definitely roll in it to acquire some copies of the unit, as she got buffed in the previous update.

Since Kafka’s Eidolons received some changes, this article ranks them except for the fifth and third ones. These are considered fillers by most Trailblazers, and because of that, we decided to exclude them from this list.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Kafka’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail ranked from worst to best

4) Recitativo

Recitativo in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Recitativo in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Recitativo is Kafka’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail, which allows her to regenerate two extra Energy when an adversary receives damage from her Shock DoT. This allows the Nihility unit to accumulate Ultimate Energy quickly for better rotation. However, it can be easily achieved without the Eidolon.

Since players must spend a significant amount of Stellar Jade for Recitativo, it's not worth getting in HSR just for the extra two Energy. Because of that, this power-up ranks fourth on this list.

3) Leggiero

Leggiero (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Leggiero (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Kafka’s sixth Eidolon, Leggiero, is one of the powerful ones that players can acquire in HSR. When activated, it boosts the damage multiplier of her Shock DoT by an absurd amount. This increases her overall damage output by a significant amount and obliterates the adversaries in an instant.

Since Leggiero is Kafka’s last/sixth power-up, Trailblazers need to spend an absurd amount of Stellar Jades, which is not recommended unless you have enough that it won't hurt your account. Moreover, as most free-to-play players or those who don’t spend much on this title cannot get this Eidolon, we decided to place it in the third spot.

2) Fortississimo

Fortississimo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Fortississimo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another Eidolon that received changes when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 buffs went live is Fortississimo. Currently, the power-up boosts all allies’ DoT damage by 33%, 8% more than the old one. Triggering this Eidolon’s effect is exceptionally easy, as players just need to have Kafka present on the battlefield.

If you are willing to spend a decent amount of Star Rail special Passes on Kafka’s Eidolons in HSR, then Fortississimo is a good option. Similar to her E1, this power-up doesn't cost as much as some on this list. That is why this Eidolon ranks second on this list.

1) Da Capo

Da Capo in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Da Capo in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Kafka’s first Eidolon, Da Capo, received significant changes when the version 3.4 buffs dropped. Now, the power-up is extremely powerful and a must-have item for those who want to boost this Nihility unit’s fighting prowess. Da Capo can increase the amount of DoT damage the adversary receives when they get hit by any one of Kafka’s abilities. Since she possesses a single-target, Blast, and AoE abilities, she can easily use this Eidolon’s effects on all opponents.

If you are looking for ways to enhance Kafka’s abilities and outgoing damage, then Da Capo is a good Eidolon that you can invest in Honkai Star Rail. Moreover, acquiring it is quite cheap; hence, you don’t need to spend much Stellar Jade for it, which is why we placed this power-up in the first spot.

