Honkai Star Rail: All Kafka buffs leaked

Kafka, a Stellaron Hunter, is set to get buffed in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4. Since Trailblazers haven’t been using old 5-star characters in various end-game activities, the developers have decided to buff the aforementioned unit to make it viable again. With the closed beta test for version 3.4 having started, a prominent leaker named Sakura Haven has detailed what the buffs are. This was reshared on Reddit by the account HonkaiStarRail_leaks.

For those curious, this article goes over Kafka's possible buffs in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Every expected Kafka buff in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4, explored

Kafka’s buffed kit (according to leaks)

Basic ATK: Kafka hits an enemy, dealing a decent amount of Lightning damage.

Kafka hits an enemy, dealing a decent amount of Lightning damage. Skill: Kafka unleashes an attack on three adjacent enemies, which deals a substantial amount of Lightning damage. At the same time, if the enemies have DoTs, they immediately produce damage, dealing at least 50% - 75% of their original damage.

Kafka unleashes an attack on three adjacent enemies, which deals a substantial amount of Lightning damage. At the same time, if the enemies have DoTs, they immediately produce damage, dealing at least 50% - 75% of their original damage. Ultimate: Kafka attacks all enemies present on the battlefield, dealing a decent amount of Lightning damage. Besides that, this ability also inflicts Shock on the enemies for two turns. Additionally, the DoTs on the enemies deal an absurd amount of damage.

Kafka attacks all enemies present on the battlefield, dealing a decent amount of Lightning damage. Besides that, this ability also inflicts Shock on the enemies for two turns. Additionally, the DoTs on the enemies deal an absurd amount of damage. Talent: Whenever one of Kafka’s allies attacks an enemy, she launches a follow-up attack that simultaneously deals damage and inflicts DoT on them for two turns.

Whenever one of Kafka’s allies attacks an enemy, she launches a follow-up attack that simultaneously deals damage and inflicts DoT on them for two turns. Technique: Upon activation, Kafka attacks all enemies in a certain range. When engaging in a fight after using this ability, Kafka deals Lightning damage to all enemies and places Shock DoT on them for two turns.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Archer ascension and trace materials leaked

Kafka’s buffed Eidolons (according to leaks)

Eidolon 1: When Kafka attacks an enemy, they will take more damage from DoTs for two turns.

When Kafka attacks an enemy, they will take more damage from DoTs for two turns. Eidolon 2: All allies’ DoT deals additional damage when Kafka is present on the battlefield.

All allies’ DoT deals additional damage when Kafka is present on the battlefield. Eidolon 4: Kafka regenerates 2 Energy every time an enemy receives damage from Shock DoTs placed/inflicted by Kafka.

Kafka regenerates 2 Energy every time an enemy receives damage from Shock DoTs placed/inflicted by Kafka. Eidolon 6: The Shock DoT inflicted by Kafka’s Talent, Ultimate, and follow-up attack will deal an absurd amount of damage and last longer.

