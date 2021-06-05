List of Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube teasers released so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be launched soon, finally signifying PUBG Mobile's return. Krafton Inc. has disclosed some details, including pre-registration rewards, through teasers.

For Android users, fans can tap the pre-register button and install the game right away when it releases. For iOS users, pre-registration is not yet available.

As Indians await the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India with bated breath, here's a look at all the hints dropped via the teasers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube teasers released so far

The first teaser was rolled out on the official YouTube channel about four weeks ago, on May 6th. The 10-second video features players dropping from the air and about to land on a battleground.

Another teaser immediately followed on May 7th, and Battlegrounds Mobile India's logo was unveiled in the 26-second video.

Krafton then hinted at the inclusion of a Sanhok-like map in Battlegrounds Mobile India via another post. However, the names of maps and locations might change.

On May 14th, a short teaser on the official channel divulged the pre-registration date accompanied by #Indiakabattlegrounds. Early registrations went live on May 18th in the Play Store.

A 30-second trailer featuring the Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi was rolled out on May 18th. The clip starts with a group of bored friends. Warsi then entered and announced the new Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Towards the end, fans get a glimpse of the Recon outfit, mask, 300 AG, and the celebration expert title. Krafton has promised these rewards to pre-registered users.

Krafton then released a 15-second teaser on May 27th that showed a level 3 backpack. Again, the teaser pushed fans to pre-register on the Play Store.

The latest teaser came out on June 4th. This time, the video revolved around a fuel tank and a car before finally confirming that the Erangel map will be a part of the game.

So far, the release date has not been confirmed officially. The internet is wild with speculation that the expected launch will be between June 13th and June 18th.

More than two crore players have already pre-registered for the game.

