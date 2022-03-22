List of Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes (March 22, 2022)

Cookie Run: Kingdom players often struggle with resource management as there are a lot of currencies in the game.

In order to rank up, all of these currencies are needed in large quantities. This is why players spend a great deal of time on the hunt for redeem codes that can grant them gold, crystals, toppings, and gnomes.

As these are vital resources for any Cookie Run: Kingdom player, a list of the best redeem codes currently available to players has been compiled below.

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes for March 22, 2022

Only two redeem codes are currently active at the time of writing (March 22, 2022)

0224CRKDARKCACAO – 3,000 crystals

COOKIELIVECOUPON – Three treasure tickets, three 30-minute speed-ups, two magic cookie cutters, two special cookie cutters, 30 EXP star jellies lv. 6, 300 rainbow cubes, and 1,500 Crystals

Many press outlets release long lists of redeem codes for Cookie Run: Kingdom. However, it should be noted that all these codes come with a definite expiration date. Currently, all codes, except the ones listed above, have expired.

Some popular redeem codes that have recently expired include:

GOMAGICOVENEVENT

WEMADECKTOGETHER

CK1STANNIVERSARY

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1

KINGDOMWITHSONIC

REALTOUGHCOOKIES

KINGDOMNBLUECLUB

2021KRGAMEAWARDS

The official website of the game is clogged with attempts to redeem expired redeem codes, so its developers have imposed a penalty for the practice.

Multiple attempts to redeem expired redeem codes will result in a temporary ban on the redemption of active codes.

How to avail Cookie Run: Kingdom codes in March 2022

This is the official redeem code screen (Image via Devsisters Website)

New players must ensure they follow the right steps to properly redeem the codes. All codes are single-use, and an error in redeeming them will waste your chance to access their rewards.

Here are the steps that players can follow to redeem the codes successfully:

Open Cookie Run: Kingdom and click on the Hamburger menu, i.e., three horizontal lines that can be found on the top-right corner of the game screen.

Go to Settings.

Click on the info button on the right.

The UserID will be visible under the “User Info” tab. The name may be in the format of an email address or a guest username.

Go to the DevPlay redeem code website (the website can be accessed directly by clicking on the DevPlay link above).

Enter the User ID, copied from the User Info tab and the promo code selected. Click on “Claim Reward.”

Restart the game. There will be no confirmation in-game about the redeemed code, but the website will notify when the free items are added to the account with the given User ID.

The Cookie Run: Kingdom developers release redeem codes to commemorate special occasions for the game. These include the game's first anniversary, its win at international awards, and the much-awaited release of Dark Cacao Cookie.

This space will be updated with new redeem codes as and when they are released, so keep tracking it to not miss out on more free rewards.

