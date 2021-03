Characters are a vital aspect of Free Fire. The developers, Garena, periodically add new characters to broaden the options for users. In total, there are 37 of them currently in-game.

Each character, excluding ‘Primis’ and ‘Nulla,’ has a unique ability that helps players emerge victorious on the Free Fire battlefield. Previously, numerous collaborations have taken place, including Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, DJ Alok, Hrithik Roshan, and Joe Taslim.

As a part of these associations, the in-game personas of these personalities were added. This article lists all the Free Fire characters present in March 2021.

List of all Free Fire characters available in March 2021

#1 - A124

A124

Special Ability - Thrill of Battle

#2 - Alok

Alok

Special Ability - Drop the Beat

#3 - Alvaro

Alvaro

Special Ability - Art of Demolition

#4 - Andrew

Andrew

Special Ability - Armor Specialist

#5 - Antonio

Antonio

Special Ability - Gangster's Spirit

#6 - Caroline

Caroline

Special Ability - Agility

#7 - Chrono

Chrono

Special Ability - Time Turner

#8 - Clu

Clu

Special Ability - Tracing Steps

#9 - Dasha

Dasha

Special Ability - Partying On

#10 - Ford

Ford

Special Ability - Iron Will

#11 - Hayato

Hayato

Special Ability - Bushido

#12 - Jai

Jai

Special Ability - Raging Reload

#13 - Joseph

Joseph

Special Ability - Nutty Movement

#14 - Jota

Jota

Special Ability - Sustained Raids

#15 - K

Special Ability - Master of All

#16 - Kapella

Kapella

Special Ability - Healing Song

#17 - Kelly

Kelly

Special Ability - Dash

#18 - Kla

Kla

Special Ability - Muay Thai

#19 - Laura

Laura

Special Ability - Sharp Shooter

#20 - Luqueta

Luqueta

Special Ability - Hat Trick

#21 - Maxim

Maxim

Special Ability - Gluttony

#22 - Miguel

Miguel

Special Ability - Crazy Slayer

#23 - Misha

Misha

Special Ability - Afterburner

#24 - Moco

Moco

Special Ability - Hacker's Eye

#25 - Nikita

Nikita

Special Ability - Firearms Expert

#26 - Notora

Notora

Special Ability - Racer's Blessing

#27 - Nulla

Nulla

#28 - Olivia

Olivia

Special Ability - Healing Touch

#29 - Paloma

Paloma

Special Ability - Arms-dealing

#30 - Primis

Primis

#31 - Rafael

Rafael

Special Ability - Dead Silent

#32 - Shani

Shani

Special Ability - Gear Recycle

#33 - Shirou

Shirou

Special Ability - Damage Delivered

#34 - Skyler

Skyler

Special Ability - Riptide Rhythm

#35 - Steffie

Steffie

Special Ability - Painted Refuge

#36 - Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh

Special Ability - Limelight

#37 - Wukong

Wukong

Special Ability - Camouflage

