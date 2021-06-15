List of Free Fire characters released in 2021 so far

The creators of Free Fire have included a broad range of unique features that improve the player's overall experience. Characters have been one such aspect of the game.

Except for "Primis" and "Nulla," each character has a unique ability that helps win a game. Free Fire has 40 characters, with the most recent addition being D-Bee after the OB28 update.

Every Free Fire character released in 2021

1) D-Bee

D-Bee in Free Fire

D-Bee is the latest addition in Free Fire who has a passive ability known as Bullet Beats. At level 1, it increases the movement speed by 5% and the accuracy by 10% while moving and firing.

At its maximum level (level 6), the movement speed increases by 15%, and the accuracy improves by 35%. Though D-Bee is available in the "Character" segment, he is not yet accessible to the players.

2) Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm produces a sonic wave that, at its default level, breaks five gloo walls within 50 meters. When one gloo wall deploys, it increases the player's HP by 4 points initially. The effects have a cooldown of 60 seconds.

At its highest level, this active ability destroys five gloo walls within a 100m radius. When a gloo wall deploys, it boosts the player's HP by 9 points at the beginning. The effects have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

3) Shirou

Shirou's passive ability is known as Damage Delivered. At the base level, when the player is hit by an opponent within an 80m radius, the attacker is tagged for 6 seconds (only visible to the player).

The initial shot on the targeted enemy has a 50% increase in armor penetration. The ability has a 35-second cooldown duration.

When an opponent shoots the player inside an 80m radius at its highest level, he is tagged for 6 seconds. The first shot on the targeted enemy has 100% extra armor penetration. The cooldown period is 20 seconds.

4) Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne's active ability, Xtreme Encounter, offers 80 HP for a limited period at its default level. The damage to gloo walls and shields increases by 40%, with the effect lasting ten seconds and having a 150-second cooldown.

At its maximum level, Xtreme Encounter increases gloo wall and shield damage by 100% and has a cooldown of 100 seconds.

5) Maro

Maro has a passive ability, Falcon Fervor, which increases damage over distance by up to 5% at the default level (level 1). The damage given to marked foes is also increased by 1%.

At its optimum level (level 6), Falcon Fervor increases damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, the damage dealt with marked enemies increases by 3.5%.

Edited by Ravi Iyer