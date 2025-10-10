Little Nightmares 3 trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

The Little Nightmares 3 is here, and it includes 32 achievements that cover everything from finishing story chapters to hunting down creepy collectibles and pulling off oddly specific tasks. Fans who’ve played the series before will find this trophy list pretty manageable, while newcomers should still be able to unlock most of them without too much stress.

Here are all the Little Nightmares 3 achievements and methods to unlock them for 100% completion.

All Little Nightmares 3 achievements and how to unlock them

In Little Nightmares 3, you’ll need two full playthroughs of the story, because some achievements are tied to the two playable characters, Low and Alone.

Gameplay still from Little Nightmares 3 (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Below, you’ll find all the Little Nightmares 3 achievements and how to unlock them:

Mastery of the Spiral – Earn every other trophy in the game to unlock this final one.

– Earn every other trophy in the game to unlock this final one. Toybox – Collect all 5 hidden dolls scattered around Chapter 1: Necropolis.

– Collect all 5 hidden dolls scattered around Chapter 1: Necropolis. Candy Shop – Find all 5 collectible dolls in Chapter 2: Candy Factory.

– Find all 5 collectible dolls in Chapter 2: Candy Factory. Token Gesture – Track down all 10 dolls in Chapter 3: Carnevale.

– Track down all 10 dolls in Chapter 3: Carnevale. Filed Away – Gather all 5 dolls tucked away in Chapter 4: The Institute.

– Gather all 5 dolls tucked away in Chapter 4: The Institute. Loose Threads – Complete the entire doll collection by securing all 25 across every chapter.

– Complete the entire doll collection by securing all 25 across every chapter. Hello? – Repeatedly call for your partner (Low or Alone) a total of 50 times.

– Repeatedly call for your partner (Low or Alone) a total of 50 times. Guiding Hands – Hold hands with your partner and keep the link for 5 minutes without letting go.

– Hold hands with your partner and keep the link for 5 minutes without letting go. Spanner in the Works – When controlling Alone, swing the wrench weapon 50 times.

– When controlling Alone, swing the wrench weapon 50 times. Bullseye – While playing as Low, shoot the bow 50 times.

– While playing as Low, shoot the bow 50 times. Peekaboo – Get through all of the baby encounters in Chapter 1 without dying once.

– Get through all of the baby encounters in Chapter 1 without dying once. The Windy City – Use the umbrella you pick up in Chapter 1 to break your fall before hitting the ground.

– Use the umbrella you pick up in Chapter 1 to break your fall before hitting the ground. Birdbrained – As Low, shoot down all 11 crows in Chapter 1 using the bow.

– As Low, shoot down all 11 crows in Chapter 1 using the bow. Capital Punishment – During Chapter 3, fire Low’s bow at the elevator button to make it work.

– During Chapter 3, fire Low’s bow at the elevator button to make it work. Home Sweet Home – Hug all six nomes you find during Chapter 3: Carnevale.

– Hug all six nomes you find during Chapter 3: Carnevale. Stay Tuned – Locate the hidden piano in Chapter 3.

– Locate the hidden piano in Chapter 3. Light or Flight – Pick up the flashlight for the first time in Chapter 3.

– Pick up the flashlight for the first time in Chapter 3. Another One in the Bag – Score a basket by tossing the basketball through the hoop in Chapter 2: Candy Factory.

– Score a basket by tossing the basketball through the hoop in Chapter 2: Candy Factory. Unsavory Delicacies – Throw three sweets into a vent during Chapter 2.

– Throw three sweets into a vent during Chapter 2. Omnipresence – Smash all 10 statues of the Lady hidden around Chapter 3.

– Smash all 10 statues of the Lady hidden around Chapter 3. Delivery Feed – Hand over the sausage to the caged child in Chapter 3.

– Hand over the sausage to the caged child in Chapter 3. Aim Low (and Alone) – Win at the shooting game in Chapter 3 by hitting all 9 carnival targets.

– Win at the shooting game in Chapter 3 by hitting all 9 carnival targets. Illuminating Experiences – Find and pick up the special doll located in Chapter 4.

– Find and pick up the special doll located in Chapter 4. Institutionalized – Track down all 5 ghost collectibles inside Chapter 4: The Institute.

– Track down all 5 ghost collectibles inside Chapter 4: The Institute. Hand-Eye Coordination – Defeat the main boss of Chapter 4 without dying.

– Defeat the main boss of Chapter 4 without dying. Child’s Play – Finish Chapter 1: Necropolis.

– Finish Chapter 1: Necropolis. Unsupervised – Survive and complete Chapter 2: Candy Factory.

– Survive and complete Chapter 2: Candy Factory. Showstoppers – Finish Chapter 3: Carnevale.

– Finish Chapter 3: Carnevale. Spiral Out – Wrap up Chapter 4: The Institute.

– Wrap up Chapter 4: The Institute. Low-Spirited – Complete the entire story while playing as Low.

– Complete the entire story while playing as Low. From Nowhere, With Love… – Complete the entire story while playing as Alone.

– Complete the entire story while playing as Alone. Special Connection – Play through and finish the story in co-op mode.

That covers all Little Nightmares 3 achievements and the requirements to unlock them.

