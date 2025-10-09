Little Nightmares 3 walkthrough: How to complete Necropolis (Chapter 1)

Necropolis is the first chapter in Little Nightmares 3, where Low and Alone begin their journey to escape the Spiral. Traversing through most of this region is pretty straightforward and provides basic gameplay and combat mechanics. However, since each character needs to perform specific tasks in some instances, it can be a hassle to progress easily.
Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete Necropolis, Chapter 1 of Little Nightmares 3.
Necropolis (Chapter 1) in Little Nightmares 3: Walkthrough
Activate the bridge and cross the desert
When the cutscene ends after selecting the preferred character in Little Nightmares 3, go right and use Low's bow to hit an arrow at the switch. It will activate the bridge.
If you're in the single-player mode and playing as Alone, call Low to the location, and he will automatically hit the target.
After moving to the right, continue your way to the end of the desert to find a ladder. Climb to the top and enter the main area.
Break the wall and move the container
Next, move right to find a cracked wall and break it using Alone's wrench.
In the subsequent room, you can get the first Doll of Necropolis in Little Nightmares 3.
Then, grab the large container blocking a pathway and pull it. Go through the hole to find an open area.
Knock the boxes down
Continue right, cross the gap, and use Low to shoot at the rope to knock the box to the ground. Get on top of the box, jump to the next platform, and climb the ladder to the top.
Afterward, proceed right and use Low to shoot at the rope, allowing you to drop down the box. Fall to the right, and then go to the next area by jumping from the top of the fallen box.
Activate the platform
Take the forward pathway using the wooden planks and go through the hole in the wall. Use Alone's wrench as a lever, rotate it, and a platform will appear.
Then, Low must stand there and shoot at the rope on the back to make the platform permanent. After that, push the bottom part of the right side's door together to exit.
In the next room, grab and pull the box from the back and place it in the specific location that opens the next door. Then, continue right and climb up using the ladder.
Find the key
In the next area, move to the far left and rotate the lever clockwise to lower a platform.
Next, Low must jump on the platform, and Alone then has to rotate the lever anti-clockwise to raise the platform to the upper section.
Then, pull the lever back to drop the ladder for the other player to climb up. Go to the left and pull the plank together to make a way.
In the following room, use Low to shoot at the crow and pick up the fallen key. Afterward, use the ladder or the platforms to get down to the locked door on the far right.
Approach the door so that the key automatically unlocks it. Proceed through it and pull the next small door together to reach the next area, where you will finally witness this chapter's main antagonist, the Monster Baby.
Get the umbrella
Keep moving to the right and push the door together to open it. Cross the bridge, and at the end of the road, you will find a wardrobe. Pull the plank together to open it and obtain the umbrella in Little Nightmares 3.
Next, go left and stand in the middle of the platform where the airflow is going up. Then, equip the umbrella to float upwards and fall on the platform at the top.
Use the nearby zipline to reach the next platform. Now, grab the plank together to access the door.
In the next room, there's a hidden door on the ground that you can unlock by jumping on it. Low and Alone must time their jumps so they hit the ground together. Perform that a few times to reach down.
Next, quickly sprint right and go to the next room. After that, use the umbrella again to go up.
Dodge the lights
After going up, proceed forward and break the cracked wall using Alone's wrench. In the next part, use the umbrella to fall to the ground slowly. Then, push the door to reach the next room, where you have to avoid the lights and move forward.
Notice the timing of the light's movement and follow these steps:
- Hide behind the first pillar and wait for the light to go far right.
- Then, take cover behind the next statue's shadow.
- When the light goes to the left side's pillar, move and crouch behind the next statue.
By staying there together, it can activate a mechanism to go down.
Defeat the flying bugs
When you've reached down, use Alone's wrench to break the left side wall to find the second Doll of Necropolis in Little Nightmares 3.
Next, move to the right, get through the small gap, continue forward, and crouch to cross the tunnel.
In the following location, come forward, go right, and open the small door together. Now, you must defeat four flying bugs using Low and Alone's weapons.
If you're playing as Low, here are the things to remember:
- Equip the bow at the start, but do not spam the attacks.
- The bugs will attack one by one.
- Whenever you see a bug going to attack, just look towards it, and your bow will automatically point at it. Then, use the bow to shoot at it.
- One hit will kill a bug.
If you're playing as Alone, here are the things to remember:
- Equip the wrench at the start.
- Wait for Low to kill a bug.
- Run towards it and strike at it once using the wrench.
You must do this procedure four times to progress. Also, if you're in a single-player mode, you just have to execute your own role, as the second character will perform the task automatically.
When done, jump and get through the hole on the right. Keep moving forward, jump on the top of the box, exit from the hole, and cross the tunnel to reach the next area.
Use the umbrella to move forward
Use the planks to make your way to the top.
Then, go southeast, and upon entering, go up the stairs to find the third Doll of Necropolis in Little Nightmares 3.
Go down and use the umbrella to float up and fall to the nearby platform.
Use it again to go to the platform at the higher level.
Then, use the umbrella and make your way to the next platform on the lower level. You have to drop down mid-air and use it again to reach there.
Survive the Monster Baby
Next, crouch, go through the door, and then push the plank down to cross the gap. Push the door together to open it.
Immediately upon exiting, come forward and hide behind the box together. Wait for the Monster Baby to leave, come forward, and take the stairs on the right to reach the next room.
After a bit, the Monster Baby will appear and pull out a big structure from there. Go down from the hole it created and cross the tunnel.
Then, jump down, go to the next room, come forward, and fall to the right. Continue forward and break the wooden door using Alone's wrench.
In the following room, open the door on the right together and hide behind the broken wall to trigger a cutscene.
Avoid the lights from the Monster Baby
After regaining consciousness, go left to find the fourth Doll of Necropolis in Little Nightmares 3. Next, go right, climb the box, and jump out of the window.
Then, cross the bridge, go down the stairs, and continue to the right to reach an open area. Quickly hide behind the square structure. Afterward, follow these steps:
- Keep track of the light coming from the Monster Baby, and when it moves to the right, immediately go to the subsequent structure.
- When the light goes to your left, move behind the triangular structure.
- Lastly, when the light goes left, open the small door together to escape the area.
Pull out the box under the platform and use it to reach the stairs.
Just after going to the upper floor, break the nearby fractured wall using Alone's wrench.
Get out of there and then use the ladder to go up.
In the next area, cross to the other side, go up the ladder, and hit the statue's head using Alone's wrench first.
Following that, break the rope using Low's bow.
Then, hide inside the wooden box. Wait for the Monster Baby to leave, then climb the window on the right and continue forward to another room.
There, use Alone's wrench to activate the air flow, and Low must utilize her umbrella to move up.
Pull the lever to the right to lower the ladder, and with that, Alone need to climb up. Then, proceed right, pull the plank together, and reach the subsequent area.
Get down using the platforms and proceed right. Immediately after sliding down, use the umbrella to float and reach the platform on the right.
Open the gate after being hoisted
Continue right and pull the plank together to reach an open area. Go to the backside to find the fifth and final Doll of Necropolis in Little Nightmares 3.
From there, take the opening on the right and hoist with the help of the other player to access the ladder.
Go up, pull the box on the right to the left, so that the other player can climb up to the platform and grab the rope.
When the player is hanging from the rope, push the box to the right to help them reach the next platform.
Then, that player must rotate the lever clockwise to open the gate.
Jump down, take the exit, and then pull the box together from the left. Use it to reach the platform on the right.
Avoid the lights from the Monster Baby (2)
Now, you must survive the Monster Baby again. Here are the steps:
- When the light goes to the right, immediately jump there and take cover behind the boxes.
- From there, use Low's bow to shoot at the rope above to make the hanging box fall.
- When the Monster Baby drops down the box.
- When the light starts going from the middle box to the right one, quickly take cover behind the middle one.
- When the light is going left, run right to reach the safe area.
Proceed right, climb the box, reach the next room, and then access the door in the far right.
Run from the Monster Baby
When in the new room, immediately start sprinting to the right, jump the gap, and hide behind the big, rounded structure.
When the Monster Baby starts to pull out that structure, take cover behind the box on the left. Next, wait for the baby to put down the platform.
Then, continue to the far right, move forward, and take a right to find a hole in the ground. Use your umbrella to fall from there slowly and reach the end of Necropolis, the first chapter in Little Nightmares 3.
Low then has to press the forward key near the mirror to advance to the next chapter, the Candy Factory.
