Little Nightmares 3 walkthrough: How to complete Necropolis (Chapter 1)

Necropolis is the first chapter in Little Nightmares 3, where Low and Alone begin their journey to escape the Spiral. Traversing through most of this region is pretty straightforward and provides basic gameplay and combat mechanics. However, since each character needs to perform specific tasks in some instances, it can be a hassle to progress easily.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete Necropolis, Chapter 1 of Little Nightmares 3.

Necropolis (Chapter 1) in Little Nightmares 3: Walkthrough

Activate the bridge and cross the desert

Shoot at the switch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

When the cutscene ends after selecting the preferred character in Little Nightmares 3, go right and use Low's bow to hit an arrow at the switch. It will activate the bridge.

If you're in the single-player mode and playing as Alone, call Low to the location, and he will automatically hit the target.

After moving to the right, continue your way to the end of the desert to find a ladder. Climb to the top and enter the main area.

Break the wall and move the container

Hit the wall using Alone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Next, move right to find a cracked wall and break it using Alone's wrench.

First Doll of Necropolis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the subsequent room, you can get the first Doll of Necropolis in Little Nightmares 3.

Pull the container (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, grab the large container blocking a pathway and pull it. Go through the hole to find an open area.

Knock the boxes down

Shoot here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Continue right, cross the gap, and use Low to shoot at the rope to knock the box to the ground. Get on top of the box, jump to the next platform, and climb the ladder to the top.

Shoot the rope to knock the box down (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Afterward, proceed right and use Low to shoot at the rope, allowing you to drop down the box. Fall to the right, and then go to the next area by jumping from the top of the fallen box.

Activate the platform

Use Alone to rotate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Take the forward pathway using the wooden planks and go through the hole in the wall. Use Alone's wrench as a lever, rotate it, and a platform will appear.

Shoot the arrow here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, Low must stand there and shoot at the rope on the back to make the platform permanent. After that, push the bottom part of the right side's door together to exit.

Pull and place the box here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the next room, grab and pull the box from the back and place it in the specific location that opens the next door. Then, continue right and climb up using the ladder.

Find the key

Rotate the gear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the next area, move to the far left and rotate the lever clockwise to lower a platform.

Next, Low must jump on the platform, and Alone then has to rotate the lever anti-clockwise to raise the platform to the upper section.

Pull the lever to drop the ladder (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, pull the lever back to drop the ladder for the other player to climb up. Go to the left and pull the plank together to make a way.

Shoot at the crow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the following room, use Low to shoot at the crow and pick up the fallen key. Afterward, use the ladder or the platforms to get down to the locked door on the far right.

Approach the door so that the key automatically unlocks it. Proceed through it and pull the next small door together to reach the next area, where you will finally witness this chapter's main antagonist, the Monster Baby.

Get the umbrella

Pull the plank and get the umbrella from the wardrobe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Keep moving to the right and push the door together to open it. Cross the bridge, and at the end of the road, you will find a wardrobe. Pull the plank together to open it and obtain the umbrella in Little Nightmares 3.

Use the umbrella to go up (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Next, go left and stand in the middle of the platform where the airflow is going up. Then, equip the umbrella to float upwards and fall on the platform at the top.

Use the zipline to proceed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Use the nearby zipline to reach the next platform. Now, grab the plank together to access the door.

Jump here together (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the next room, there's a hidden door on the ground that you can unlock by jumping on it. Low and Alone must time their jumps so they hit the ground together. Perform that a few times to reach down.

Sprint to survive (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Next, quickly sprint right and go to the next room. After that, use the umbrella again to go up.

Dodge the lights

Break the wall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

After going up, proceed forward and break the cracked wall using Alone's wrench. In the next part, use the umbrella to fall to the ground slowly. Then, push the door to reach the next room, where you have to avoid the lights and move forward.

Take cover and reach here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Notice the timing of the light's movement and follow these steps:

Hide behind the first pillar and wait for the light to go far right.

Then, take cover behind the next statue's shadow.

When the light goes to the left side's pillar, move and crouch behind the next statue.

By staying there together, it can activate a mechanism to go down.

Defeat the flying bugs

Break this wall to get the second Doll in Necropolis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

When you've reached down, use Alone's wrench to break the left side wall to find the second Doll of Necropolis in Little Nightmares 3.

Next, move to the right, get through the small gap, continue forward, and crouch to cross the tunnel.

Use Low to shoot the bugs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the following location, come forward, go right, and open the small door together. Now, you must defeat four flying bugs using Low and Alone's weapons.

If you're playing as Low, here are the things to remember:

Equip the bow at the start, but do not spam the attacks.

The bugs will attack one by one.

Whenever you see a bug going to attack, just look towards it, and your bow will automatically point at it. Then, use the bow to shoot at it.

One hit will kill a bug.

Finish off the fallen bugs using Alone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

If you're playing as Alone, here are the things to remember:

Equip the wrench at the start.

Wait for Low to kill a bug.

Run towards it and strike at it once using the wrench.

You must do this procedure four times to progress. Also, if you're in a single-player mode, you just have to execute your own role, as the second character will perform the task automatically.

When done, jump and get through the hole on the right. Keep moving forward, jump on the top of the box, exit from the hole, and cross the tunnel to reach the next area.

Use the umbrella to move forward

Climb up here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Use the planks to make your way to the top.

Find the third Doll in Necropolis after going up the stairs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, go southeast, and upon entering, go up the stairs to find the third Doll of Necropolis in Little Nightmares 3.

Float up and go to the right side platform (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Go down and use the umbrella to float up and fall to the nearby platform.

Use the umbrella to go there (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Use it again to go to the platform at the higher level.

Fall down here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, use the umbrella and make your way to the next platform on the lower level. You have to drop down mid-air and use it again to reach there.

Survive the Monster Baby

Push down the plank (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Next, crouch, go through the door, and then push the plank down to cross the gap. Push the door together to open it.

Hide behind the box quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Immediately upon exiting, come forward and hide behind the box together. Wait for the Monster Baby to leave, come forward, and take the stairs on the right to reach the next room.

Fall from here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

After a bit, the Monster Baby will appear and pull out a big structure from there. Go down from the hole it created and cross the tunnel.

Break this door (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, jump down, go to the next room, come forward, and fall to the right. Continue forward and break the wooden door using Alone's wrench.

In the following room, open the door on the right together and hide behind the broken wall to trigger a cutscene.

Avoid the lights from the Monster Baby

Proceed left to find the third Doll in Necropolis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

After regaining consciousness, go left to find the fourth Doll of Necropolis in Little Nightmares 3. Next, go right, climb the box, and jump out of the window.

Take cover here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, cross the bridge, go down the stairs, and continue to the right to reach an open area. Quickly hide behind the square structure. Afterward, follow these steps:

Keep track of the light coming from the Monster Baby, and when it moves to the right, immediately go to the subsequent structure.

When the light goes to your left, move behind the triangular structure.

Lastly, when the light goes left, open the small door together to escape the area.

Pull the box (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Pull out the box under the platform and use it to reach the stairs.

Break the wall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Just after going to the upper floor, break the nearby fractured wall using Alone's wrench.

Climb up from here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Get out of there and then use the ladder to go up.

Hit here using Alone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the next area, cross to the other side, go up the ladder, and hit the statue's head using Alone's wrench first.

Shoot here using Low (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Following that, break the rope using Low's bow.

Hide together here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, hide inside the wooden box. Wait for the Monster Baby to leave, then climb the window on the right and continue forward to another room.

Use Alone's wrench here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

There, use Alone's wrench to activate the air flow, and Low must utilize her umbrella to move up.

Activate the lever to access the ladder (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Pull the lever to the right to lower the ladder, and with that, Alone need to climb up. Then, proceed right, pull the plank together, and reach the subsequent area.

Exit through the window and equip the umbrella (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Get down using the platforms and proceed right. Immediately after sliding down, use the umbrella to float and reach the platform on the right.

Open the gate after being hoisted

Go to the backside to find the fifth Doll of Necropolis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Continue right and pull the plank together to reach an open area. Go to the backside to find the fifth and final Doll of Necropolis in Little Nightmares 3.

Get a boost to reach the high platform (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

From there, take the opening on the right and hoist with the help of the other player to access the ladder.

Bring the box to the left (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Go up, pull the box on the right to the left, so that the other player can climb up to the platform and grab the rope.

Push the box again to its original place (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

When the player is hanging from the rope, push the box to the right to help them reach the next platform.

Rotate the lever (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, that player must rotate the lever clockwise to open the gate.

Pull out the box from the left (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Jump down, take the exit, and then pull the box together from the left. Use it to reach the platform on the right.

Avoid the lights from the Monster Baby (2)

Stay hidden and methodically proceed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Now, you must survive the Monster Baby again. Here are the steps:

When the light goes to the right, immediately jump there and take cover behind the boxes.

From there, use Low's bow to shoot at the rope above to make the hanging box fall.

When the Monster Baby drops down the box.

When the light starts going from the middle box to the right one, quickly take cover behind the middle one.

When the light is going left, run right to reach the safe area.

Proceed right, climb the box, reach the next room, and then access the door in the far right.

Run from the Monster Baby

Take cover here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

When in the new room, immediately start sprinting to the right, jump the gap, and hide behind the big, rounded structure.

The next required position is behind the box (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

When the Monster Baby starts to pull out that structure, take cover behind the box on the left. Next, wait for the baby to put down the platform.

Use the umbrella to fall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, continue to the far right, move forward, and take a right to find a hole in the ground. Use your umbrella to fall from there slowly and reach the end of Necropolis, the first chapter in Little Nightmares 3.

Low then has to press the forward key near the mirror to advance to the next chapter, the Candy Factory.

