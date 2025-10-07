Is there romance in Digimon Story Time Stranger?

Digimon Story Time Stranger tells an expansive and engrossing new story set in the beloved Digimon universe, but is there romance? Sadly, fans looking for a little more depth to the narrative with relationships will be disappointed, as there is no romance in Digimon Story Time Stranger, much like its predecessor entries.
Here's everything to know about romance in the latest Digimon title.
Why is there no romance in Digimon Story Time Stranger?
Time Stranger is the latest in the Digimon Story saga of JRPGs based on the iconic monster tamer franchise. As such, romance does not fit into any facet of its themes or elements. Furthermore, the game tells a story where the protagonist navigates both the real world and the Digimon World of the Illiad to unravel the mystery behind a catastrophic event.
Most of the NPCs encountered are Digimon as well, and players will spend most of their time interacting with these virtual creatures, completing tasks for them, and engaging in challenging turn-based battles. As such, romance is not a factor in the gameplay since there are no romancable NPCs to speak of - this is how things have been since the series' video game origins on the PS1.
What is Digimon Story Time Stranger about?
The game features two pickable protagonists, Dan Yuki or Kanan Yuki, who are members of a secret organization called ADAMAS. After reports of a protest in Shinjuku, the hero must investigate a huge wall concealing something sinister behind it: the existence of virtual creatures known as Digimon.
This revelation pulls the protagonist into a greater adventure where they must not only help denizens of the Digimon World but also those in the real world by traveling across both time and space. Like past series entries, turn-based battles return, where players can obtain Digimon and evolve them into more powerful variants.
Various unique biomes and dungeons await exploration with their own encounters, challenges, rewards, bosses, and more. Creating the best team while keeping in mind factors like elemental affinities, unique setups, and more forms the basis of progression in Time Stranger.
Digimon Story Time Stranger is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
