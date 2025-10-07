Is there romance in Digimon Story Time Stranger?

Digimon Story Time Stranger tells an expansive and engrossing new story set in the beloved Digimon universe, but is there romance? Sadly, fans looking for a little more depth to the narrative with relationships will be disappointed, as there is no romance in Digimon Story Time Stranger, much like its predecessor entries.

Ad

Here's everything to know about romance in the latest Digimon title.

Also Read: Digimon Story Time Stranger playtime explored

Why is there no romance in Digimon Story Time Stranger?

The game's plot is concerned with saving the world instead of forming romantic relationships with NPCs (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Time Stranger is the latest in the Digimon Story saga of JRPGs based on the iconic monster tamer franchise. As such, romance does not fit into any facet of its themes or elements. Furthermore, the game tells a story where the protagonist navigates both the real world and the Digimon World of the Illiad to unravel the mystery behind a catastrophic event.

Ad

Trending

Most of the NPCs encountered are Digimon as well, and players will spend most of their time interacting with these virtual creatures, completing tasks for them, and engaging in challenging turn-based battles. As such, romance is not a factor in the gameplay since there are no romancable NPCs to speak of - this is how things have been since the series' video game origins on the PS1.

Read More: All Eyes On Me quest in Digimon Story Time Stranger: How to complete and rewards

Ad

What is Digimon Story Time Stranger about?

Battle and befriend new Digimon on this grand journey (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The game features two pickable protagonists, Dan Yuki or Kanan Yuki, who are members of a secret organization called ADAMAS. After reports of a protest in Shinjuku, the hero must investigate a huge wall concealing something sinister behind it: the existence of virtual creatures known as Digimon.

Ad

This revelation pulls the protagonist into a greater adventure where they must not only help denizens of the Digimon World but also those in the real world by traveling across both time and space. Like past series entries, turn-based battles return, where players can obtain Digimon and evolve them into more powerful variants.

Various unique biomes and dungeons await exploration with their own encounters, challenges, rewards, bosses, and more. Creating the best team while keeping in mind factors like elemental affinities, unique setups, and more forms the basis of progression in Time Stranger.

Ad

Digimon Story Time Stranger is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.