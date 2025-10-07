Digimon Story Time Stranger playtime explored

Digimon Story Time Stranger presents an all-new adventure in the beloved monster tamer franchise. The latest JRPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment is the biggest series entry yet. Whether players are newcomers or returning from the predecessor Cyber Slueth games, this is a lengthy adventure.

How long does it take to beat Digimon Story Time Stranger?

Battles make a big chunk of the playtime in Digimon Story Time Stranger (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

It will take around 30-40 hours to finish Digimon Story Time Stranger's main story campaign. Throw in extra side-content, collectibles, grinding, and more, and this number can easily rise to the 50-60 hour mark. This is roughly in line with the past two series entries: Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth and follow-up Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker's Memory.

Time Stranger sees the protagonist traverse both the real world and the Digimon World of Illiad to learn the truth behind its collapse. With over 450 Digimon to tame and raise, players will spend a lot of time exploring various zones and partaking in challenging turn-based battles.

Throw in achievement hunting and future updates via the Season Pass, which includes new episodic quests and additional Digimon, and players have no shortage of content to indulge in.

Digimon Story Time Stranger Editions explored

The premium Editions feature bonuses that will make longtime fans happy (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

While the base game is the same across all platforms and editions, additional content will ensure players have an incentive to come back for more in the future. The title has three distinct editions:

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition

Ultimate Edition

Here is what is included in each version:

Standard Edition:

Full base game

Deluxe Edition:

Full base game

Season Pass (Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1, Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2, Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3, and Season Pass Bonus: Farm Item Golden Moai)

Deluxe Edition Bonus: Costume Cyber Sleuth Set

Ultimate Edition

Full base game

Season Pass (Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1, Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2, Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3, and Season Pass Bonus: Farm Item Golden Moai)

Deluxe Edition Bonus: Costume Cyber Sleuth Set

Costume Pack (Costume Swimwear Set, Costume Chosen Children Set, and Costume Digimon Costume Set)

Costume Public Safety Suit & Special Supplies Set

Cyber Sleuth BGM Pack

Early Unlock: Special Agumon & Gabumon

Digimon Story Time Stranger is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

