How to get Angemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger features several fan-favorite Digivolutions, including Angemon. This classic Digimon returns for Bandai Namco's latest JRPG adventure in its full glory, though players must progress through its engrossing plot to get to the point where it can be obtained.

This guide explains all there is to know about Angemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Read on to learn more.

Digimon Story Time Stranger Angemon Digivolution explained

Angemon can Digivolve from Patamon or Kudamon (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

There are two ways to get Angemon in Digimon Story Time Stranger, and both involve Digivolving a Digimon: Patamon or Kudamon. While both are available options, one is easier than the other simply because these Digimon options are available from the get-go.

How to get Angemon from Patamon

Patamon is one of the starter Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger, and Angemon is one of its direct Digivolutions. This is a rare critter, so grabbing Patamon during the early hours of the game is the easiest path to Angemon.

How to get Angemon from Kudamon

The Kudamon path is a little trickier. The easiest way to get Kudamon is to get a Punimon during the prologue section in the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building after the MetalGreymon boss fight. Once a Punimon has been obtained, it can be Digivolved into a Nyaromon, which can then be converted into a Kudamon and then finally Angemon.

Here's how the requirements for each in-between Digivolution look:

Nyaromon: At least Agent Rank 1, minimum 160 Max SP, and minimum 150 SPD

At least Agent Rank 1, minimum 160 Max SP, and minimum 150 SPD Kudamon: At least Agent Rank 1, minimum 480 Max SP, and minimum 250 INT

Angemon stats explained in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Angemon can learn powerful Light magic (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Angemon is a Vaccine-type Champion/Angel Digimon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

Stats:

Base HP: 623

623 Base SP: 568

568 ATK: 350

350 DEF: 225

225 INT: 528

528 SPI: 315

315 SPD: 250

Attribute Resistance:

Weak to: Data

Data Resists: Virus

Elemental Resistance:

Weak to: Earth, Dark

Earth, Dark Resists: Light

Regardless of the path you choose, obtaining Angemon will take a while, as this powerful Digimon has some high requirements in Digimon Story Time Stranger. Here are the prerequisites:

Agent Rank 3 or higher

730 Max SP or greater

540 INT or greater

Thankfully, no Digi-Eggs are required to get Angemon. Agent Rank is tied to in-game story progression, where you will obtain Anomaly Points to invest in the Agent Skill tree. The other two are Digimon stats, which can be raised by training the Digimon on the Digifarm.

