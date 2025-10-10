Little Nightmares 3 walkthrough: How to complete Candy Factory (Chapter 2)

The Candy Factory is the second chapter in Little Nightmares 3, which can be accessed after completing the Necropolis, the first chapter. While the initial part of the title was somewhat straightforward, this chapter has a few troubling moments that can be a hassle to deal with.

Nevertheless, here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete the Candy Factory, Chapter 2 of Little Nightmares 3.

Candy Factory (Chapter 2) in Little Nightmares 3: Walkthrough

Hit the switch to activate a bridge

Use Alone to hit the switch (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

After the chapter starts, proceed right, go through the small tunnel, and then the large tunnel to reach an open area.

Use the pipes to proceed, climb up, and hit the switch on the ground using Alone's wrench. Then, cross the gap using the newly appeared bridge.

Break the chain using the wrench (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, hit the chain using Alone to bring down the ladder. Climb up, then use the subsequent wooden ladder to go up again.

Proceed forward, open the door, go through it, and pull the small door together and reach the next room.

Avoid the Supervisor

Wait for the Supervisor to go right (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

As you stay hidden on the left, you must follow a certain path to avoid the Supervisor's eyes and progress further.

Crouch and hide here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

When the Supervisor goes to the right and starts to open the shelves, crouch and reach beneath the table at the back. Wait there until she leaves the room through the right side door.

Use the sliding table to proceed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Take that pathway, grab the sliding table from the hallway, and place it to the right. Use it to reach the next platform and proceed right.

Shoot here to deactivate the current (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the next room, shoot at the switch on the right side of the wall to deactivate the current flow. Open the door on the right and go through it.

Hide below the table (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Wait for the Supervisor to go to the middle section, and then crouch your way to the hiding spot below the table.

Climb up via the shelves (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Wait for her to go to the left section, and then proceed to the hiding spot on the right. When the Supervisor is busy working, climb up using the shelves on the right.

First Doll of Candy Factory in Little Nightmares 3

Find the First Doll of the Candy Factory here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, proceed left, take the middle path to come forward, and then go left to find the first Doll of the Candy Factory in Little Nightmares 3.

Run from the Supervisor

Pull down the lever and sprint (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Next, go right and exit through the small opening. Fall from the hole at the back, drop down to the ground, and then take a boost from your teammate to jump and pull the lever down.

Immediately after that, the Supervisor will start to chase you. Quickly sprint towards the right, push the door open, and fall to the bottom.

Use the light to avoid the insects

Pull out the battery (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Go through the window in the southeast to reach a new area. Pull out the white colored battery and hold it in your hand.

Insert the battery here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, proceed right while holding it to avoid the insects. Reach the rightmost section and insert the battery. Go in the middle and use the ladder to climb up.

Pull down the lever (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

On the upper floor, use your partner's help to jump up and pull the lever down. Next, go through the exit on the right and progress through the tunnel to reach an open area.

Go through the candies

Use the wrench to break it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Follow your way to the right and climb up using the rods. In the next chamber, use Alone's wrench to break the chains. Exit from there, drop down, and fall to the ground after moving to the right.

Cross the pathway among the multitude of candies and go through the opening on the right.

Reach the other side (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Climb the wooden railing on the wall and move to the right side of the room.

Grab the lever and pull it down (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Pull down the lever to remove the insects.

Jump here together (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Time your jumps while standing on the door in the middle to drop down. Climb the ladder on the right and go through the tunnel to reach the next area.

Find the first battery

Shoot here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Proceed forward, use Low's bow to shoot at the switch, and go through the opened door. Climb the ladder, go through the tunnel, and go up.

Get on top of the containers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Take the left side's path, go in the middle of the room, and climb up to the top of the containers.

The teammate needs to pull down this lever (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Next, use another character to pull down the lever on the left side of the room.

Grab the hook to reach another room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Jump and grab an empty hook from the top and reach the room on the left.

Throw the battery out first (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Pull out the battery, and throw it towards the previous room.

Second Doll of Candy Factory in Little Nightmares 3

Find the Second Doll of Candy Factory here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

You can also find the second Doll of the Candy Factory in Little Nightmares 3 from the top-right corner of the room.

When done, return to the primary location and insert the battery.

Find the second battery

Break the glass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Next, break the door glass using any weapon and go through it.

Climb the shelf via the boxes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Proceed forward, jump on the boxes, climb the shelf, and move to the other side. Drop down and exit from the small opening on the right.

Take a boost and pull out the battery (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Get on top of the containers with a jump boost and take out the battery.

Throw the battery from here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Exit the room, go to the backside, and throw the battery out of the opening on the left.

Take this path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Take that same pathway, grab the battery, and come forward. Next, crouch and go beneath the shelf on the bottom left.

Insert the second battery (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Return to the primary location and insert the second battery.

Activate the lift (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Finally, get on the lift and use your teammate's help to pull down the lever.

Third Doll of Candy Factory in Little Nightmares 3

Follow this path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the next section, proceed right, and open the window to reach an open area. Then, go forward using the pipe, and enter the room on the left.

Find the third Doll of the Candy Factory here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

There, you can collect the third Doll of the Candy Factory in Little Nightmares 3.

Avoid the cameras

Go down from here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Return to the previous location, proceed right, and go through the small opening at the end. Come forward and drop down through the hole on the left.

Hold the shelf after pulling it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

At the front of the room, go through the door on the left and reach the last room. One has to pull the right bottom shelf and keep holding it.

Squeeze through here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, the teammate must use the shelves to go up and go through the small window in the top corner.

Place the TV beneath the door (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the subsequent room, push the TV to the right, so the door cannot close fully.

Go up and disable the cameras (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

With this, both players can arrive at this room. Next, take the teammate's help to jump on top of the TVs on the left. Pull the lever to deactivate the cameras.

Exit from here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Go through the door on the right to return to the hallway. After that, leave through the rear door.

Fourth Doll of Candy Factory in Little Nightmares 3

Enter this room to find the fourth Doll of the Candy Factory (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Proceed to the right side and drop down below using the following platform. Then, you can find the fourth Doll of the Candy Factory in Little Nightmares 3 from the left side room.

Afterward, open the small door on the right to trigger a cutscene.

Run away from the Supervisor

Take a boost and pull the lever quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Climb to the top of the shelf on the right and enter through the wall opening. Then, go up the ladder, cross the tunnel, drop down, and open the door on the right.

Again, proceed through the tunnel and fall to the ground. Move forward, quickly take a boost, and pull the lever to open the door on the right.

Use the movement mechanics properly to survive (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

As the Supervisor starts to chase you, go through the door, keep sprinting, jump over the obstacle, and slide below the pipe. Sliding is essential here.

Note: If you're playing on a keyboard, make sure to enable the "Treat Hold Actions as Toggles" setting from the controls. You can sprint and then use the crouch button to slide.

Next, keep going forward, jump across the gap, slide beneath the pipes, and exit through the opening on the right.

Hide here quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Then, get on the lift to reach the floor below. As soon as the lift descends, exit from there and immediately hide beneath the shelf on the left side.

Next, wait for the Supervisor to leave the room.

Use the candy cart to make a pathway

Fill the cart and move it to the left (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Go to the room on the right to find a card that you have to use to make an opening. Here are the steps:

Pull the lever to the left.

Grab the cart and pull it to the leftmost point.

Push the lever to the right.

Push the cart to the right, in front of the door.

Use Low's bow to shoot at the switch beside the door.

Push the cart to the far right.

When the cart is filled with candy, grab and pull it to the leftmost point again.

Jump on top of the cart.

Grab the hanging rope on the left to open the door below.

As you fall down, another cutscene will begin, where the Supervisor searches for you.

Defeat the Supervisor

In the current room, take out the vent window on the right, and instantly proceed through there. Open the next door, cross the tunnel, and then go up using the chair.

Crouch and hide here (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

In the next room, take the hiding spot on the right, and wait for the Supervisor to leave.

Pull down the lever at the end to defeat the Supervisor (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Next, proceed right, jump over the gaps, and go through the small opening at the end. Afterward, climb up the platform, continue forward, and quickly jump higher using the teammate's boost to pull the lever. It will then finish off the Supervisor in Little Nightmares 3.

Fifth Doll of Candy Factory in Little Nightmares 3

Enter this room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

Go right to the hallway, and enter the left-side room at the back.

Get the fifth Doll of the Candy Factory (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Supermassive Games)

You can find the fifth and final Doll of the Candy Factory in Little Nightmares 3.

Finish the chapter

Then, exit from there and enter the room to the right. Proceed forward, and you will find the mirror to reach the third chapter, Carnevale, in Little Nightmares 3.

With this, the Candy Factory (Chapter 2) in Little Nightmares 3 comes to an end.

