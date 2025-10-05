Little Nightmares 3 is the eagerly awaited third installment in the popular dark puzzle-platformer series. The game will be released worldwide on October 10, 2025, taking players once again through eerie and atmospheric worlds filled with chilling creatures and twisted environments. The improved graphics demand more from users, leading many to wonder if their setup meets the title's higher requirements.

This article looks into just that, exploring the minimum and recommended system requirements of the new Little Nightmares title.

What are the system requirements for Little Nightmares 3?

Little Nightmares 3 is a moderately demanding title for PC (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The new Little Nightmares title is fairly demanding in terms of the hardware requirements. It isn't very CPU-intensive, so it can run on relatively older processors as well. However, it is quite demanding when it comes to RAM and GPU.

The minimum system requirements get you a performance of up to 60 FPS with low graphics at 1080p resolution. However, the recommended requirements enable you to play at High graphics settings and still get a stable 60 FPS framerate.

Little Nightmares 3 minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 CPU: Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-6500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580

Little Nightmares 3 recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11

Windows 11 CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 12GB

12GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8GB) / AMD RX 6800

That's about it for the system requirements of Little Nightmares 3. The requirements of the new title are quite modest, requiring mid-range hardware to run at recommended settings. With the right hardware, you can enjoy the game with richer visuals and experience smooth performance.

