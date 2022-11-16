Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans: Best attacking strategies, rewards, and more

The multiplayer strategy game Clash of Clans offers players the option to gain extra magic items, gold, gems, experience, and other rewards by participating in various troop challenges and special events. Players must win multiplayer battles using specific combat units to receive these exclusive rewards.

In the latest challenge for November, Lizard Blizzard, players will be required to use Dragons in multiplayer battles. Similar to the Titanic Strength and Big Hearted challenges, this one can be found in the Events section of the game.

The article below covers the best army compositions and attacking strategies to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans.

November's latest troop challenges in Clash of Clans

The Lizard Blizzard troop challenge offers magic items, resource potions, elixir, gold, gems, experience, and more. Players must win ten multiplayer battles using Dragons in order to complete this challenge and earn the rewards.

The Lizard Blizzard challenge's in-game description is as follows:

"Deliver flames of fury and visit devastation to your enemy's villages when you train Dragons during this troop event."

The Lizard Blizzard troop challenge is so simple that it can be finished by any player who has access to regular Dragons.

Each player's Town Hall determines the number of Dragons required to complete the challenge. Town Hall 13 players must utilize at least two Dragons in multiplayer battles. Players must visit the Events section to find out how many Dragons they need to use in multiplayer battles.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Chief, get ready for Dragons!! New appearance and new upgrade level coming soon! Unleash the ancient Red Dragon!!! http://t.co/yvB1rrsmaE Chief, get ready for Dragons!! New appearance and new upgrade level coming soon! Unleash the ancient Red Dragon!!! http://t.co/yvB1rrsmaE

To complete this challenge, players must triumph in 10 multiplayer games while using the fewest number of Dragons possible. Players should try to complete the challenge before November 18 to receive special rewards.

The Lizard Blizzard challenge rewards a Research Potion, which is a special magic item that momentarily boosts the laboratory's research speed for an hour. Players who complete the challenge will also receive 400 experience points.

Best attacking strategies for completing the latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Players can use the following powerful attacking strategies to succeed in multiplayer battles and complete the challenge in Clash of Clans:

One of the best tactics in multiplayer battles is to combine Balloons with Dragons. Depending on the base structure, you can employ Lightning or Rage spells.

Additionally, you can also use the Queen Charge DragLoon assault technique, a 3-star attack tactic that is quite successful. You can use Archer Queen and Healers to build a funnel while Dragons destroy the center of the base.

Combining Dragons with Electro Dragons and Minions is another efficient attacking strategy for multiplayer battles. This is a good air attacking strategy that can also be used during important war and clan war attacks.

The Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans is a great way to earn exclusive in-game rewards in November. Participants must complete the challenge by November 18 to receive all the rewards that are being offered.

