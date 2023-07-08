Clash of Clans, Supercell's most popular strategy-based MMORPG title, announced its July events a few days earlier with a social media post. The July event calendar of the game is seemingly filled with plenty of exciting events, which you can complete to get many rewards. This article will focus on the recent Lizard Blizzard and other troop-focused events in the game.

Starting July 8, 2023, the recent troop-based events of Clash of Clans encourage players to go for air-based attacks. Here is everything you need to know about the latest COC events.

Take your drag attacks to a whole new level with Lizzard Blizzard

In the current Lizard Blizzard event in COC, players must use at least two Dragon troops in their subsequent five multiplayer battles. Take these formidable scaled lizards in your multiplayer attacks and burn your enemy villages.

The Lizard Blizzard event will run for the next two days, starting on July 8, 2023. Complete the event of Clash of Clans as soon as possible, as lucrative rewards await upon completion of the event. You can get 400 XP and a Magic item, i.e., the Super Potion, which helps to turn any troop into its super troop version for three days. This will help you complete another ongoing troop-based event as well.

Bring the Rocket Balloons and destroy the enemy Village to complete the Pocket Rocket event in COC

Another troop, this time a super troop from COC, will come under the spotlight in the Pocket Rocket event of Clash Of Clans. If you are a player of Town Hall 12, you are probably familiar with the Rocket Balloons, the super troop version of the Balloons in the game. This event will also run from July 8 to 10, 2023, wherein Supercell encourages players to use the Rocket Balloons to win multiplayer battles.

This amazing event of Clash of Clans also brings some lucrative rewards for the players. You must use at least one Rocket Balloon in five multiplayer battles and become victorious. Upon completion of the event in Clash of Clans, players will get 400 XP and a Research Potion which will help them increase laboratory research speed 24x faster.

Use Goblins to loot your enemy villages in multiplayer battles and to get incredible rewards with the Tiny & Shiny event of Clash of Clans

Goblins are one of the best troops in COC that can help you loot enemy villages much faster. However, due to their low HP, most players do not use them in multiplayer battles. In the Tiny & Shiny event of Clash of Clans, you must use at least 13 Goblin troops in five multiplayer battles to get 400 XP and a Resource Potion.

This event will also run from July 8 to July 10. Use these green, bouncing, and bumbling Goblins to wreak havoc on enemy resources.

These are the currently running events that can help players get a lot of experience points and Magic Items in the game. You can try your attack combinations using all these troops together to win your subsequent five multiplayer battles. Follow Sportsekeeda for more amazing COC content.

