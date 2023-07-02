Supercell released Town Hall 15 in Clash of Clans on October 10, 2022, and two new base defenses came with it. But players must now employ new strategies and troop combinations to deal with the latest defenses. Some old troop combinations can no longer defeat the new and more powerful Town Hall 15 bases, which have Monolith and Spell Towers, making it harder to breach them.

Electro Titan is the new troop that came with the latest update. Combined with the other troops mentioned below, it can do some severe damage. Reaching Townhall 15 is more manageable than players think. With proper strategy, it can be done far sooner than just upgrading random buildings. Focusing on a few select troop upgrades first can make farming all the resources much faster.

Best troops and their combinations used to attack Townhall 15 in Clash of Clans

Some of the best troops to use in battle in regular attacks or clan war in Town Hall 15 attacks are the following:

1) Super Archer

The attack combines Super Archer and Balloon with other troops and spells to destroy the whole base in Clash of Clans. A Clone spell, and an Invisibility spell, used on the Super Archers to destroy the Town Hall, is sent via Battle Blimp. Meanwhile, Heroes and Balloons are deployed on the outskirts to funnel in and take care of all the other defensive buildings.

Army composition:

4 Super Archers, 1 Wall Breaker, 2 Haste Spells, and 1 Invisibility Spell (Clan Castle Reinforcement with a Log Launcher)

28 Balloons

3 Lava Hounds

1 Wizard

1 Super Wall Breaker

2 Archers

8 Minions

Other troops to fill up the remaining space

2) Super Dragon

In Clash of Clans, deploying Dragons and watching them destroy everything is a very satisfactory feeling, and it's ramped up even more with the Super Dragon. To use this Super Dragon, you will need to have a few Super Archers in your Clan Castle and a clone spell to unleash the destructive potential of this army fully.

Army composition:

8 Super Dragons

2 Clone Spells

5 Invisibility Spells

4 Super Archers, 1 Freeze Spell, and 1 Rage Spell (Clan Castle Reinforcement with a Log Launcher)

3) Witches

Image depicting Witch, a troop from Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Witch is a Dark Elixir troop that, combined with Ice Golem, can cause severe damage to any base in its path. Funnel the troops into the base with the witches, and then the Heros and clan castle troops could be deployed from a different side to overwhelm the base defenses completely.

Army composition:

18 Witches

3 Ice Golems

3 Super Wall Breakers

2 Headhunters

2 Archers

8 Lightning Spells

2 Earthquake Spells

1 Freeze Spell

3 Archers, 1 Ice Golem, 1 Electro Titan, and 3 Lightning Spells (Clan Castle Reinforcement with a Log Launcher)

4) Hog Riders

Hog Rider going into battle (Image via Supercell)

Hog Riders are among the few ground units that can ignore walls and hop over them to go directly to the defensive buildings in Clash of Clans. The strategy with Hog Rider attacks is first to deploy the heroes and a few other troops to destroy some of the defensive structures on the outskirts of the base. Then focus all the Hog Riders to the middle of one side.

Army composition:

28 Hog Riders

6 Wizards

4 Ballons

4 Wall Breakers

5 Healers (for Queen)

1 Baby Dragon

3 Headhunters

2 Minon

1 Healing Spell

3 Rage Spells

2 Freeze Spells

1 Invisibility Spell

10 Hog Riders, 1 Rage Spell, and 1 Poison Spell (Clan Castle Reinforcement with a Battle Drill)

5) Balloons

Multiple Balloons going into battle (Image via Supercell TV Commercial)

Mass Balloon attack has been one of the most effective attack troops for a long time in Clash of Clans, combined with other tanking and supporting troops. The strategy is to deploy a few balloons along with the heroes on one side and then go in with Lava Hound and the rest of the Balloons when one side of the base defenses is taken care of.

Army composition:

28 Balloons

3 Lava Hounds

2 Archers

1 Ice Hound

2 Super Wall Breakers

8 Minions

1 Baby Dragon

2 Wizard

1 Giant

3 Headhunters

4 Freeze Spells

4 Invisibility Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

4 Super Wizards, 4 Barbarians, 3 Wall Breakers, and 3 Haste Spells (Clan Castle Reinforcement with a Battle Blimp)

These are only some of the few troops used in Town Hall 15 attacks. The following strategies take some practice to get used to, and attacking clan members in friendly battles is the best way to go. With time, getting three stars on the attacks will seem very easy with these troops in Clash of Clans.

Poll : 0 votes