Clash of Clans July event schedule - Goblin King's Plunderfest, Clan War leagues, and more

The famous mobile strategy game Clash of Clans has planned an action-packed month for its users in July. Players are in for a spectacular gaming experience with a diverse range of events, challenges, and discounts. There's something for everyone, from the Season Challenges Goblin King's Plunderfest to Clan War Leagues and discounted Super Troops in the game.

Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a beginner, this month provides an opportunity to show off your skills, earn exclusive rewards, and rule the battlefield in Clash of Clans.

The July schedule of Clash of Clans includes Goblin Kings' Plunderfest, amongst many other events

Let's take a deeper look at the July calendar roadmap in Clash of Clans:

Season Challenges Goblin King's Plunderfest: This season's challenge opens off the month in the game. You can complete various objectives and receive rewards throughout July. It's an excellent opportunity to demonstrate your abilities and get unique stuff.

Goblin King Challenge: To add to the excitement, this challenge will be available for a week, starting from the first day of the month. This challenge puts your strategic skills to the test as you take on the enemy base with the help of the Goblin King.

Clan War Leagues: It is an ideal opportunity for you to enjoy competitive games to show off your clan's strength. Clans can engage in severe warfare from July 1 to July 11, aiming for success and climbing the ranks for bigger rewards.

Super Troops 70% Discount: With this discount event, you can upgrade your troops and strengthen your army. Players can unlock and upgrade their Super Troops for a drastically reduced rate from July 6 to July 9. It's an excellent moment to increase your offensive power and conquer the battlefield.

Rocket Balloon, Dragon, Goblin: From July 8 to 10, these three forces will be in the limelight. Experiment with these formidable units to find new ways to smash your opponents in Clash of Clans.

Goblin Champion Challenge: From July 8 to July 14, this challenge will be in the game's spotlight. Get ready to battle this powerful foe and demonstrate your tactical prowess in Clash of Clans.

1 Gem Army Boost: This event takes place from July 13 to July 16 in the game. Boost your barracks and spell factories for only one gem apiece, allowing you to train troops and manufacture spells more quickly.

Sneaky Goblin, Hog Rider, Barbarian: These three troops will take center stage from 15 to 17 July in Clash of Clans. Experiment with different troop combinations and methods to maximize their potential throughout this event in the game.

2x Star Bonus: From July 20 to July 23, players can receive double the rewards for every successful attack in multiplayer battles during the 2x Star Bonus event.

Clan Games: In the final stretch of the month from July 22 to July 28, the Clan Games will present thrilling tasks for clans to conquer together. Completing activities and earning points unlocks significant rewards, such as magical artifacts, resources, and more.

Super Archer, Witch, Healer: After Sneaky Goblin, Hog Rider, and Barbarian's mid-month event, these three troops will take center stage from July 22 through July 24. They have unique powers that can shift the tide of fights.

1 Gem Hero Boost: Boost your heroes and unleash their full potential during the four-day period from July 27 to 30.

Super Bowler, Wall Breaker, Giant: On the final three days of the month, these soldiers will close the July festive with a bang. Use their enhanced powers to overcome enemy defenses and overpower your opponents in Clash of Clans.

