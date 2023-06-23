5 best ways to use season bank in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans provides players with the Season Bank tool to store surplus resources. This innovative addition allows you to store resources beyond their typical storage capacity, opening up fresh prospects for strategic planning and progression in the game. However, you'll need to learn some tactics to improve your resource management, develop your base, and elevate your gameplay to new heights.

In this article, we will explore the five best ways to utilize the Season Bank effectively in Clash of Clans. Whether you're a seasoned player or a new member, these suggestions will help you make the most of the Season Bank in this strategy game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to ensure you properly utilize Season Bank in Clash of Clans

1) Prioritize upgrading buildings in Clash of Clans

One of the best ways to utilize the Season Bank is by prioritizing upgrades in key structures such as the Town Hall and Clan Castle, as well as defense constructions such as X-Bows and Inferno Towers in Clash of Clans. Accumulate resources in the Season Bank to expedite these upgrades, which are important for developing your base and boosting your defense.

Concentrating on these key items can improve your chances of resisting opposing attacks and retaining a commanding position within your clan.

2) Research Laboratory upgradation

The Laboratory is an important structure for improving troops, spells, and siege machines - all of which have a direct impact on your offensive capabilities in Clash of Clans. Use Season Bank funds to fund Laboratory research enhancements in the game. Prioritize troops that you frequently use during attacks to maximize their battlefield effectiveness.

Improving your troops and spells will give you an advantage in Clan Wars, Clan Games, and Trophy Pushing. You can refine your attacking strategies and defeat even the most difficult opponents by investing in Laboratory improvements.

3) Builder base progression

If you've unlocked the Builder Base in the game, the Season Bank can help you progress there as well. Allocate resources to improve the Builder Base's buildings and defenses, such as the Builder Hall, Army Camps, and defensive structures. Assembling your Builder Base will boost your performance in battles and enhance the amount of loot you can earn. You can accelerate your Builder Base advancement and gain crucial rewards by using Season Bank resources wisely.

4) Wall upgrades

Walls are important defensive buildings that help to safeguard your base from hostile attacks in Clash of Clans. Use your Season Bank resources to enhance walls, as this increases their durability and defensive capabilities. Strong walls serve as a deterrent to attackers, giving your defenses vital time to repel their attacks.

By strengthening your defenses, you make it more difficult for hostile forces to breach your base, allowing valuable time for your defenses to inflict damage. So go ahead and invest in wall enhancements to fortify your base and make it more resistant to hostile raids.

5) Heroes upgrades

Don't forget about your heroes! Use Season Bank resources to level up your Heroes like the Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Grand Warden, Royal Champion, and Battle Machine. Heroes are important in battle, and improving them enhances their powers and makes them more formidable on the battlefield.

Increasing the strength of your Heroes will significantly impact your offensive and defensive methods, allowing you to take on more difficult opponents and defend your base more effectively.

