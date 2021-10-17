LNG vs Gen.G League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third match from Group D in the second round robin stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to be between Gen.G and Li-Ning Gaming (LNG).

Group D has been the closest amongst all the others. So every team is on edge while they try to book a quarterfinals berth. In the case of Gen.G and LNG, this match will prove to be excessively vital irrespective of the results of the other matches.

This is primarily because both of these teams will be looking to get the first seed from this group. Considering the current form of the teams, LNG and Gen.G are the primary candidates to take this group; this game might very well seal their fates.

Overview of Gen.G vs LNG at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Predictions

LNG Esports #Worlds2021 @LNG_Esports If you were Ale's Camile, and you had a chance to E flash into 1v4⚔️, what would you do next?1⃣: Keep moving forward and R cage enemy AD

2⃣: Stopwatch⏱️and keep HP healthy

Gen.G was considered the weakest seed from South Korea and everyone expected the team to struggle at League of Legends Worlds 2021. However, it turned out to be different during the first stage of round robin; Gen.G defeated both LNG and Team Liquid in spectacular fashion.

Gen.G should have also won against the MAD Lions, however, it made a few wrong decisions that led to a loss.

LNG, on the other hand, was the dark horse from the Chinese LPL. The team was supposed to surprise everyone, and so they did. LNG asserted dominance by easily taking over the MAD Lions and Team Liquid in Group D; making itself a strong contender to take the first seed.

In either case, Gen.G is definitely the stronger team and has showcased better composure when it comes to difficult situations. Therefore, Gen.G should be able to take this match comfortably.

Head-to-Head statistics

LNG and Gen.G have faced each other only once at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 stage. Gen.G won that match and is currently 1-0 in head-to-head matchups.

Livestream details

Gen.G vs LNG match in League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2 will be telecast live on October 18, 2021 on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The match will also be live telecast on the official League of Legends' esports website.

Recent Results of LNG and Gen.G

LNG’s recent matches have been against Gen.G, Team Liquid and the MAD Lions at League of Legends Worlds 2021. LNG lost to Gen.G, but won the other two.

Gen.G has faced LNG, Team Liquid and the MAD Lions; won against the first two and lost against the last one.

Current League of Legends roster

Gen.G:

Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee

Kim “Clid” Tae-min

Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Kim “Life” Jeong-min

LNG:

Hu “Ale” Jia-Le

Lee “Tarzan” Seung-yong

Xie “Icon” Tian-yu

Wang “Light” Guang-Yu

Liao “Iwandy” Ding-yang

