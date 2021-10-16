T1 and EDG breeze through competition and qualify for quarterfinals at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Group B at League of Legends Worlds 2021 ended in the most comfortable fashion as T1 and Edward Gaming (EDG) booked their quarterfinal berths.

EDG and T1 had it very easy; in truth both of these teams were expected to qualify regardless. EDG is the first seed from the LPL and is also one of the favorites to win League of Legends Worlds 2021.

T1 on the other hand, has returned to Worlds with plenty of hope after failing to qualify in 2020. It is a return for Faker, and therefore, fans had a lot of expectations from the team. T1 delivered in style as it cruised past 100 Thieves and DetonatioN FocusMe in the quarterfinal stage.

T1 and EDG assert significant dominance; ready for any form of competition at League of Legends Worlds 2021

T1 and EDG have been the favorites to take over Group B at League of Legends Worlds 2021 quite comfortably. The teams made sure that none of the other teams had a chance. While EDG was definitely on the driver’s seat right from the start, people had doubts over T1.

This was mainly because of the fact that T1 has the habit of throwing games from winning positions. Apart from that, T1 is an early-game-oriented team, that often failed to extend a lead to a win.

However, T1 showed that it's no longer the same old team that fans saw during League of Legends’ LCK 2021 season; a T1 that is more than prepared to crush teams if given the chance and will close out games in a disciplined fashion.

The only team T1 lost to was against EDG during the first stage of the round robin; mainly due to its monotonous gameplay. T1 lacks a plan B, which was exploited by EDG and thus led to quite a one-sided affair. However, T1 managed to come back and even out the score in the second round robin stage.

Apart from that, it has been extremely easy for both EDG and T1, and they have finally booked their place into the quarterfinals. Group B ended in a much smoother fashion as compared to Group A, and both of these teams look more than ready to face anyone else from other groups.

EDG and T1 will have to wait until the end of the group stages, to find out which opponents they'll face at League of Legends Worlds 2021. However, after the dominant performance, it can be confidently said that both of these teams will be ready to face any challenge that is thrown at them.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan