LNG vs Infinity League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

The third and final day of the play-in group stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021 kicks off with a clash between Li-Ning Gaming (LNG) and Infinity Esports.

Since LNG won three matches on days 1 and 2 combined, this game will be a way to secure the top spot from Group A. However, Infinity lost all matches on days 1 and 2, therefore, the results of day 3 will matter for them to stand a chance at qualification.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of LNG vs Infinity at Worlds 2021

Predictions for LNG vs Infinity at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Infinity had a brilliant summer split as they stomped their way to victory in the LLA finals. However, the performance of the team on the first and second day of the play-in stage showed no resemblance to their home performance.

LNG, on the other hand, had solid showings against Hanwha Life, PEACE and RED Canids and they showed why they are the favorites to top Group A of the play-in stage.

Based on their performance at Worlds, LNG should be able to take the win over Infinity with ease.

Head-to-head results of LNG vs Infinity

LNG and Infinity have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

When and where to watch LNG vs Infinity

LNG vs Infinity will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. Fans can also watch the match from the official website of 'lol esports'. The match will be broadcast on October 7, 2021.

Previous results for LNG and Infinity

LNG's previous matches were against Hanwha Life Esports, PEACE and RED Canids at League of Legends Worlds 2021. They won all these games quite comfortably and asserted their dominance.

Infinity, on the other hand, is a polar opposite right now. They lost all three games against the RED Canids, PEACE and Hanwha Life Esports at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

League of Legends rosters for LNG and Infinity

LNG

Hu “Ale” Jia-Le

Lee “Tarzan” Seong-yong

Xie “Icon” Tian-yu

Wang “Light” Guang-Yu

Liao “Iwandy” Ding-yang

Infinity

Mateo Alejandro “Buggax” Aroztegui Zamora

Diego “SolidSnake” Vallejo Trujillo

Cristian Sebastián “cody” Quispe Yampara

Matías “WhiteLotus” Musso

Gabriel “Ackerman” Aparicio

Edited by Danyal Arabi