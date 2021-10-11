LNG vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second match on the third day of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stage is set to be between Li-Ning Gaming (LNG) and the MAD Lions.

The latter is undoubtedly the best European team and one of the favorites to win the League of Legends World Championships. LNG, on the other hand, is the fourth seed from the Chinese LPL.

Considering how much they have improved, it is safe to say that this match will turn up the heat.

LNG Esports #Worlds2021 @LNG_Esports The 1st Lil Qilin Photography Contest --- IcelandOur #LNG players are invited to submit a beautiful photo of Iceland in their #Worlds2021 journey right after their quarantines. 🏞️🍂🏘️🛣️🚕Take a guess of the authors for each photo! And pick your favorite in the comment below! The 1st Lil Qilin Photography Contest --- IcelandOur #LNG players are invited to submit a beautiful photo of Iceland in their #Worlds2021 journey right after their quarantines. 🏞️🍂🏘️🛣️🚕Take a guess of the authors for each photo! And pick your favorite in the comment below! https://t.co/j81xtoudF3

LNG vs MAD Lions at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

MAD Lions are the numero uno from Europe at this point. They are an unstoppable force, and after winning the LEC summer and spring splits, they have justified this statement even further.

Time and time again, people have doubted them. However, MAD Lions has come up on top every time.

LNG, on the other hand, is sort of the dark horse of this tournament. They are the fourth seed from the LPL, but they are also a force to be reckoned with. They have improved massively since the summer split and have the potential to go all the way.

LNG Esports #Worlds2021 @LNG_Esports

Oct 12, 11AM PST LNG vs TL

Oct 13, 5AM PST LNG vs MAD

Oct 18, 5AM PST LNG vs TL

Oct 18, 6AM PST LNG vs GEN

Oct 18, 9AM PST LNG vs MADAre you ready to watch?😘 Here is our match schedule for #Worlds2021 Group Stage:Oct 11, 7AM PST LNG vs GENOct 12, 11AM PST LNG vs TLOct 13, 5AM PST LNG vs MADOct 18, 5AM PST LNG vs TLOct 18, 6AM PST LNG vs GENOct 18, 9AM PST LNG vs MADAre you ready to watch?😘 #LNG #LNG WIN #LPL Here is our match schedule for #Worlds2021 Group Stage:Oct 11, 7AM PST LNG vs GEN

Oct 12, 11AM PST LNG vs TL

Oct 13, 5AM PST LNG vs MAD

Oct 18, 5AM PST LNG vs TL

Oct 18, 6AM PST LNG vs GEN

Oct 18, 9AM PST LNG vs MADAre you ready to watch?😘#LNG #LNGWIN #LPL https://t.co/Zk6HqPzzQM

This series will be the best to witness from Group D of the League of Legends Worlds 2021, and in truth, predicting it will be tough. However, considering the form and strength that the MAD Lions possess, they should win this one.

Head-to-head

MAD Lions and LNG have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

When and where to watch

MAD Lions versus LNG will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. Fans can catch the game on the official LOL esports website as well on October 13, 2021.

Previous results

MAD Lions’ past matches were against Rogue and Fnatic in the League of Legends’ LEC 2021 summer split. They won both series quite comfortably and dominated them without breaking a sweat.

LNG’s previous matches were against Infinity, HLE, PEACE, and RED Canids at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 Play-in stage. They won all of those games and qualified for the group stage with a dominant 4-0 record.

League of Legends rosters of LNG and MAD Lions

MAD Lions

İrfan "Armut" Berk Tükek

Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság

Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser

LNG

Hu “Ale” Jia-Le

Lee “Tarzan” Seong-yong

Xie “Icon” Tian-yu

Wang “Light” Guang-Yu

Liao “Iwandy” Ding-yang

Also Read

Note: These are early predictions for future games. Therefore, the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win between the MAD Lions and LNG? MAD Lions LNG 1 votes so far