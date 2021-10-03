×
LNG vs PEACE League of Legends Worlds 2021: Prediction, Head to Head, Live Stream details and more

LNG vs PEACE Worlds 2021: Predictions, Head to Head, Stream Details and more (Image via League of Legends, Edited by: Sportskeeda)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Oct 03, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Feature

The League of Legends World Championships 2021 play-ins are set to feature some top-tier teams.

Amongst them LNG is one such team that is expected to qualify for the group stages as well. LNG will face PEACE in the third game of League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-ins.

LNG will have already played against HLE in the first match of day 1 and therefore, this match might become very important for them in terms of further qualification.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of LNG vs PEACE at Worlds 2021

LNG vs PEACE League of Legends Worlds 2021 predictions

#Worlds2021 journey begins with #LNGWIN 💪💪💪 twitter.com/lplenglish/sta…

PEACE performed quite average during the regular split of the LCO. They finished fifth in the regular split and eventually climbed up the lower bracket all the way in the playoffs to win it.

LNG on the other hand came second in the regional qualifier of the LPL which is a much tougher league compared to the LCO. They initially came fourth after being bested by FPX and EDG in the upper and the lower brackets of the playoffs.

Therefore, it is clear that LNG should win this match quite easily and progress through the play-in stages without any hiccups.

LNG vs PEACE head-to-head results

LNG and PEACE have never played against each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

As Qilin appears in the clouds, #LNG will try its best to climb over the giant wall, kick down barriers and smash all the doubts!

MAKE/BREAK in the #Worlds2021. #LPL fighting! #LNGWIN!

P.S. When filming, the photographer praised that “Holy moly, LNG players are so handsome!” https://t.co/pOlJ3ofx1e

When and where to watch the match

LNG vs PEACE will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. Apart from that, fans will be able to view it on lol esports’ official website as well. The match will air on October 5 after the first two games of the day.

Recent results of LNG and PEACE

PEACE’s last match was in the LCO Summer Split, where they won against Pentanet.GG with a 3-0 swoop.

LNG on the other hand played in the regional qualifier and won against WE Gaming 3-1.

League of Legends roster for LNG and PEACE

Please join us in welcoming the replacement Top Laner for our #Worlds2021 campaign:

🇭🇺 @Vizicsacsi

His addition to the PEACE Worlds Roster has been finalised, and he'll be meeting up with the lads in Iceland! 🔥

#DragonsDen https://t.co/TKClyeUKKp

LNG

  • Hu “Ale” Jia-Le
  • Lee “Tarzan” Seong-yong
  • Xie “Icon” Tian-yu
  • Wang “Light” Guang-Yu
  • Liao “Iwandy” Ding-yang

PEACE

  • Leo “Babip” Romer
  • James “Tally” Shute
  • Vincent “Violet” Wong
  • Ryan “Aladoric” Gregory Richardson
  • Tamás "Vizicsacsi" Kiss
Edited by Danyal Arabi
