LNG vs PEACE League of Legends Worlds 2021: Prediction, Head to Head, Live Stream details and more

The League of Legends World Championships 2021 play-ins are set to feature some top-tier teams.

Amongst them LNG is one such team that is expected to qualify for the group stages as well. LNG will face PEACE in the third game of League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-ins.

LNG will have already played against HLE in the first match of day 1 and therefore, this match might become very important for them in terms of further qualification.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of LNG vs PEACE at Worlds 2021

LNG vs PEACE League of Legends Worlds 2021 predictions

LNG Esports #Worlds2021 @LNG_Esports LPL @lplenglish



The Silver Dragon knights return to glory, and the immortal Phoenix rises.



The sword-bearer pierces the heart of the demon, and the Qilin grasps onto the pearl.



4 teams from the LPL, and the journey to the top begins!



#LPL #Worlds2021 The time train heads into the distance...The Silver Dragon knights return to glory, and the immortal Phoenix rises.The sword-bearer pierces the heart of the demon, and the Qilin grasps onto the pearl.4 teams from the LPL, and the journey to the top begins! The time train heads into the distance...



The Silver Dragon knights return to glory, and the immortal Phoenix rises.



The sword-bearer pierces the heart of the demon, and the Qilin grasps onto the pearl.



4 teams from the LPL, and the journey to the top begins!



#LPL #Worlds2021 https://t.co/IUbkGbbhCB #Worlds2021 journey begins with #LNGWIN 💪💪💪 twitter.com/lplenglish/sta… #Worlds2021 journey begins with #LNGWIN 💪💪💪 twitter.com/lplenglish/sta…

PEACE performed quite average during the regular split of the LCO. They finished fifth in the regular split and eventually climbed up the lower bracket all the way in the playoffs to win it.

LNG on the other hand came second in the regional qualifier of the LPL which is a much tougher league compared to the LCO. They initially came fourth after being bested by FPX and EDG in the upper and the lower brackets of the playoffs.

Therefore, it is clear that LNG should win this match quite easily and progress through the play-in stages without any hiccups.

LNG vs PEACE head-to-head results

LNG and PEACE have never played against each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

When and where to watch the match

LNG vs PEACE will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. Apart from that, fans will be able to view it on lol esports’ official website as well. The match will air on October 5 after the first two games of the day.

Recent results of LNG and PEACE

PEACE’s last match was in the LCO Summer Split, where they won against Pentanet.GG with a 3-0 swoop.

LNG on the other hand played in the regional qualifier and won against WE Gaming 3-1.

League of Legends roster for LNG and PEACE

PEACE 🐉 @ #Worlds2021 @pce_gg



🇭🇺



His addition to the PEACE Worlds Roster has been finalised, and he'll be meeting up with the lads in Iceland! 🔥



#DragonsDen Please join us in welcoming the replacement Top Laner for our #Worlds2021 campaign:🇭🇺 @Vizicsacsi His addition to the PEACE Worlds Roster has been finalised, and he'll be meeting up with the lads in Iceland! 🔥 Please join us in welcoming the replacement Top Laner for our #Worlds2021 campaign:



🇭🇺 @Vizicsacsi



His addition to the PEACE Worlds Roster has been finalised, and he'll be meeting up with the lads in Iceland! 🔥



#DragonsDen https://t.co/TKClyeUKKp

LNG

Hu “Ale” Jia-Le

Lee “Tarzan” Seong-yong

Xie “Icon” Tian-yu

Wang “Light” Guang-Yu

Liao “Iwandy” Ding-yang

Also Read

PEACE

Leo “Babip” Romer

James “Tally” Shute

Vincent “Violet” Wong

Ryan “Aladoric” Gregory Richardson

Tamás "Vizicsacsi" Kiss

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far