“Loadout delay is being reverted” in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2, alleges community leaker

As per recent leaks and insider news, it would seem Call of Duty: Warzone’s recent loadout changes might be reverted in Season 2.

The upcoming season will introduce a significant number of updates to the shooter. Leaks and rumors indicate that one such tweak will be introduced to the loadout delay, which will be reverted to what it was previously.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope AFAIK IN SEASON 2 the loadout delay is being reverted in Regular BR Solos/Duos/Trios/Quads but is staying in Vanguard Royale Solos/Duos/Trios/Quads but at half the time it currently is. AFAIK IN SEASON 2 the loadout delay is being reverted in Regular BR Solos/Duos/Trios/Quads but is staying in Vanguard Royale Solos/Duos/Trios/Quads but at half the time it currently is.

The Call of Duty leaker and insider, who goes by the Twitter handle of Hope, claimed that as far as he knew, the loadout delay will be reverted as soon as Season 2 goes live.

In a recent tweet, he stated:

“AFAIK IN SEASON 2 the loadout delay is being reverted in Regular BR Solos/ Duos/ Trios/ Quads but is staying in Vanguard Royale Solos/Duos/Trios/Quads but at half the time it currently is.”

Loadout Drop changes will possibly be reverted in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone

Hope @TheGhostOfHope I don’t actually know if I was allowed to post about that yet but I wanted to give Warzone players some much needed hopium after how badly the game is in the ditches right now. Hoping for the best with Season 2. I don’t actually know if I was allowed to post about that yet but I wanted to give Warzone players some much needed hopium after how badly the game is in the ditches right now. Hoping for the best with Season 2.

The integration of Call of Duty: Vanguard in Warzone introduced the Pacific update, which sought to implement a number of changes to the battle royale.

One of the most significant changes was the one that hit Loadout Drops. After the update, players were no longer able to readily buy weapons whenever they had sufficient funds to invest. Squad members were instead made to buy a Loadout Drop when the first free loadout was available.

This change was highly controversial amongst Warzone fans, and a large portion of the community was not exactly thrilled with the direction that Raven Software had taken with the game.

With a myriad of bugs and exploits hitting the Warzone servers after the Pacific update and the growing number of hackers in the game, many Call of Duty players began to call it quits in recent weeks.

There are a lot of expectations surrounding Season 2 of Warzone, as the developers have promised a considerable number of fixes.

Even the insider took a jab at community expectations and tweets, saying:

“I don’t actually know if I was allowed to post about that yet but I wanted to give Warzone players some much-needed hopium after how badly the game is in the ditches right now. Hoping for the best with Season 2.”

Also Read Article Continues below

No doubt, players will be hoping Season 2 lives up to community expectations when it finally drops later this year.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee