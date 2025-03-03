Location of all small monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds features a lot of monsters that can be slayed to obtain loot. This can be beneficial for upgrading your inventory and crafting powerful weapons and armor. To get loot and valuable materials easily, small monsters are your best bet. These can be slayed easily compared to the bigger creatures, and can provide good enough loot as well.
Mentioned below is a list of small monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds, along with their drops and locations.
Monster Hunter Wilds: All small monsters and their locations
1) Bulaqchi
- Location: Plains
- Low Rank Drops: Monster Fluid, Bulaqchi Shell, Mystery Bone, Honey
- High Rank Drops: Bulaqchi Carapace, Sturdy Bone, Honey
2) Baunos
- Location: Plains
- Low Rank Drops: Wingdrake Hide
- High Rank Drops: Wingdrake Hide+
3) Ceratonoth
- Location: Plains
- Low Rank Drops: Herbivore Shell, Raw Meat
- High Rank Drops: Herbivore Carapace, Raw Meat
4) Dalthydon
- Location: Plains, Forest
- Low Rank Drops: Raw Meat
- High Rank Drops: Raw Meat
5) Talioth
- Location: Plains in Monster Hunter Wilds
- Low Rank Drops: Sharp Fang, Talioth Scale, Earth Crystal, Ration
- High Rank Drops: Talioth Scale+, Acute Fang, Earth Crystal, Ration
6) Gajios
- Location: Plains, Forest
- Low Rank Drops: Sharp Fang
- High Rank Drops: Acute Fang
7) Piragill
- Location: Forest
- Low Rank Drops: Piragill Fin, Sharp Fang, Parashroom, Malachite Ore
- High Rank Drops: Talioth Sclae+, Acute Fang, Earth Crystal, Ration
8) Vespoid
- Location: Forest, Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria
- Low Rank Drops: Vespoid Wing, Vespoid Shell, Monster Fluid, Honey
- High Rank Drops: Vespoid Innerwing, Vespoid Carapace, Monster Broth, Honey
9) Conga
- Location: Forest in Monster Hunter Wilds
- Low Rank Drops: Conga Pelt, Brute Bone
- High Rank Drops: Conga Pelt+, Colossal Bone
10) Harpios
- Location: Forest, Basin
- Low Rank Drops: Wingdrake Hide
- High Rank Drops: Wingdrake Hide+
11) Kranodoth
- Location: Basin
- Low Rank Drops: Charred Oilbone, Kranodoth Skull, Krano Copper, Sharp Fang, Dragonite Ore
- High Rank Drops: Charred Oilbone, Kranodoth Skull+, Krano Pyrite, Acute Fang, Dragonite Ore
12) Gelidron
- Location: Basin
- Low Rank Drops: Raw Meat
- High Rank Drops: Raw Meat
13) Nerscylla Hatchling
- Location: Cliffs in Monster Hunter Wilds
- Low Rank Drops: Monster Fluid
14) Comaqchi
- Location: Cliffs
- Low Rank Drops: Frozen Icebone, Comaqchi Shell, Monster Fluid, Sleep Herb
- High Rank Drops: Frozen Icebone, Comaqchi Shell, Monster Broth, Sleep Herb
15) Blango
- Location: Cliff
- High Rank Drops: Blango Pelt+, Colossal Bone
16) Porkeplume
- Location: Cliffs, Wyveria
- Low Rank Drops: Sharp Fang, Mystery Bone
- High Rank Drops: Acute Fang, Sturdy Bone
17) Rafma
- Location: Cliffs, Wyveria
- Low Rank Drops: Mystery Bone, Raw Meat
- High Rank Drops: Sturdy Bone, Raw Meat
18) Guardian Seikret
- Location: Wyveria
- Low Rank Drops: Tough Guardian Bone, Guardian Seikret Feather, Nourishing Extract, Sharp Fang
- High Rank Drops: Tough Guardian Bone, Guardian Seikret Feather+, Nourishing Extract. Sharp Fang
