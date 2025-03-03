Location of all small monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds features a lot of monsters that can be slayed to obtain loot. This can be beneficial for upgrading your inventory and crafting powerful weapons and armor. To get loot and valuable materials easily, small monsters are your best bet. These can be slayed easily compared to the bigger creatures, and can provide good enough loot as well.

Mentioned below is a list of small monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds, along with their drops and locations.

Monster Hunter Wilds: All small monsters and their locations

Slaying these monsters can help farm materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

1) Bulaqchi

Location : Plains

: Plains Low Rank Drops : Monster Fluid, Bulaqchi Shell, Mystery Bone, Honey

: Monster Fluid, Bulaqchi Shell, Mystery Bone, Honey High Rank Drops: Bulaqchi Carapace, Sturdy Bone, Honey

2) Baunos

Location: Plains

Plains Low Rank Drops: Wingdrake Hide

Wingdrake Hide High Rank Drops: Wingdrake Hide+

3) Ceratonoth

Location: Plains

Plains Low Rank Drops: Herbivore Shell, Raw Meat

Herbivore Shell, Raw Meat High Rank Drops: Herbivore Carapace, Raw Meat

4) Dalthydon

Location: Plains, Forest

Plains, Forest Low Rank Drops: Raw Meat

Raw Meat High Rank Drops: Raw Meat

5) Talioth

Location: Plains in Monster Hunter Wilds

Plains in Monster Hunter Wilds Low Rank Drops: Sharp Fang, Talioth Scale, Earth Crystal, Ration

Sharp Fang, Talioth Scale, Earth Crystal, Ration High Rank Drops: Talioth Scale+, Acute Fang, Earth Crystal, Ration

6) Gajios

Location: Plains, Forest

Plains, Forest Low Rank Drops: Sharp Fang

Sharp Fang High Rank Drops: Acute Fang

7) Piragill

Location: Forest

Forest Low Rank Drops: Piragill Fin, Sharp Fang, Parashroom, Malachite Ore

Piragill Fin, Sharp Fang, Parashroom, Malachite Ore High Rank Drops: Talioth Sclae+, Acute Fang, Earth Crystal, Ration

8) Vespoid

Location: Forest, Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria

Forest, Basin, Cliffs, Wyveria Low Rank Drops: Vespoid Wing, Vespoid Shell, Monster Fluid, Honey

Vespoid Wing, Vespoid Shell, Monster Fluid, Honey High Rank Drops: Vespoid Innerwing, Vespoid Carapace, Monster Broth, Honey

9) Conga

Location: Forest in Monster Hunter Wilds

Forest in Monster Hunter Wilds Low Rank Drops: Conga Pelt, Brute Bone

Conga Pelt, Brute Bone High Rank Drops: Conga Pelt+, Colossal Bone

10) Harpios

Location: Forest, Basin

Forest, Basin Low Rank Drops: Wingdrake Hide

Wingdrake Hide High Rank Drops: Wingdrake Hide+

11) Kranodoth

Location: Basin

Basin Low Rank Drops: Charred Oilbone, Kranodoth Skull, Krano Copper, Sharp Fang, Dragonite Ore

Charred Oilbone, Kranodoth Skull, Krano Copper, Sharp Fang, Dragonite Ore High Rank Drops: Charred Oilbone, Kranodoth Skull+, Krano Pyrite, Acute Fang, Dragonite Ore

12) Gelidron

Location: Basin

Basin Low Rank Drops: Raw Meat

Raw Meat High Rank Drops: Raw Meat

13) Nerscylla Hatchling

Location: Cliffs in Monster Hunter Wilds

Cliffs in Monster Hunter Wilds Low Rank Drops: Monster Fluid

14) Comaqchi

Location: Cliffs

Cliffs Low Rank Drops: Frozen Icebone, Comaqchi Shell, Monster Fluid, Sleep Herb

Frozen Icebone, Comaqchi Shell, Monster Fluid, Sleep Herb High Rank Drops: Frozen Icebone, Comaqchi Shell, Monster Broth, Sleep Herb

15) Blango

Location: Cliff

Cliff High Rank Drops: Blango Pelt+, Colossal Bone

16) Porkeplume

Location: Cliffs, Wyveria

Cliffs, Wyveria Low Rank Drops: Sharp Fang, Mystery Bone

Sharp Fang, Mystery Bone High Rank Drops: Acute Fang, Sturdy Bone

17) Rafma

Location: Cliffs, Wyveria

Cliffs, Wyveria Low Rank Drops: Mystery Bone, Raw Meat

Mystery Bone, Raw Meat High Rank Drops: Sturdy Bone, Raw Meat

18) Guardian Seikret

Location: Wyveria

Wyveria Low Rank Drops: Tough Guardian Bone, Guardian Seikret Feather, Nourishing Extract, Sharp Fang

Tough Guardian Bone, Guardian Seikret Feather, Nourishing Extract, Sharp Fang High Rank Drops: Tough Guardian Bone, Guardian Seikret Feather+, Nourishing Extract. Sharp Fang

For more guides on Monster Hunter Wilds, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming hub.

