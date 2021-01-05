"Logan is f***ed": Jake Paul weighs in on the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight

In a recent interview, internet personality/boxer Jake Paul talked about his brother Logan Paul’s scheduled bout with Floyd Mayweather, and said that he will be in a lot of trouble.

Logan Paul’s fight with Floyd Mayweather is scheduled to take place on February 20. As one would expect, the internet personality has been talking about the fight and whether he will be able to come up victorious against the legendary fighter.

“Floyd’s going to beat his f---in’ ass.”



While on @LoganPaul’s podcast, @MikeTyson gave his prediction for Paul’s fight with Mayweather 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rynu6lgTHY — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 31, 2020

Despite Logan Paul’s confidence, the internet and Mike Tyson seem to be convinced that he will be left embarrassed after the fight. Now, Logan’s own brother Jake Paul was seen talking about the fight, and said that Logan is “f***ked.”

Jake Paul talks about Logan Paul’s fight with Floyd Mayweather

In the clip uploaded to YouTube originally by TMZSports, Jake Paul was asked about his brother’s bout with Floyd Mayweather. The interviewer talked about Mayweather’s almost impeccable record and the fact that somebody like legendary fighter Manny Pacquiao could not handle Floyd Mayweather.

Advertisement

The interviewer asked him how exactly his brother will be expected to “touch” Mayweather when a renowned boxer like Manny Pacquiao couldn’t win in 12 rounds. In response, Jake Paul was rather straightforward, and played down Logan’s chances of doing well in the fight.

“No, exactly, I agree. My brother’s f***ed. It’s bad for the sport. I think it’s just for clout. You know, my brother is a fake fighter I am the real fighter”

While Logan Paul will not be happy with his brother’s opinion, it seems it's quite a popular one nowadays. People on the internet have made fun of Logan Paul for thinking he can go against one of the best boxers in history.

Exclusive Sneak peek

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/iAkk1zof6V — brodio😎 (@bigbrodio) January 3, 2021

Of course, some of his fans have given him a fair chance, as he himself has been talking about the difference in size between him and Floyd Mayweather, something the internet feels does not matter at all. Regardless, Jake Paul ended up wishing his brother the best of luck, although he had a final warning to give.

“I wish him the best of luck. I'm just like, “Don’t get in there with the guy who has never even been knocked down. He was knocked down once and it was just by accident.”